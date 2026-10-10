BREAKING: Camera found in Kroner Hall restroom for the second time in two years

By Brannagh Rattigan

For the second time in the past two academic years, students are left in shock as a camera is discovered in the bathroom of Kroner Hall.

In a universitywide Timely Warning email on Oct. 10, a notice was shared that a camera was found in one of Kroner Hall’s first-floor, gender neutral bathrooms. Director of Title IX Ken Koenig also emailed the student body about the incident, noting a “potential privacy violation.” The exact location of the camera was not disclosed.

Koenig was not available for comment at the time of publication.

The Timely Warning email read, “In the early morning hours of October 10, staff discovered a camera in a first-floor bathroom in the residence hall. Public Safety responded promptly and is investigating the incident in coordination with [Lawrence Police] and the Office of Title IX. Public Safety collected the camera as evidence, and we have not found any additional cameras at this time.”

Rider community members additionally received a Rider Alert in accordance with federal laws. Incidents such as safety and privacy concerns are required to be reported, via Timely Warning notifications and Rider Alerts, to the campus community in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.

Director of Public Safety Matthew Babcock said in an email to The Rider News, “We encourage all students and [members] of the community to remain vigilant and be aware of your surroundings.”

Babcock also advised the Rider community to report any suspicious activity to Public Safety.

Just over a year ago, on Sept. 30, 2025, another camera was found in a Kroner Hall bathroom, and its exact location was never disclosed.

This is a developing story that will be updated.