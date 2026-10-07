Rider transitions away from NoWires

By Brannagh Rattigan



A universitywide email delivered Sept. 25 broke the news many were hoping for: a reformation in the network used by Rider.

Previously operating with NoWires, Rider has begun shifting into operating with MyResNet, an entirely new network.

While NoWires was Rider’s own network, MyResNet belongs to the vendor Boldyn Networks, and can be accessed by students through using the SSO, single sign-on, in each student’s Rider credentials.

Tyler Romanowski, a member of the user services team on OIT, explained that the reasoning behind the network change was to improve the student experience.

“We’ve heard your complaints about the old network, some of the troubles that you’ve had connecting your devices, maintaining the connection, the speed, really anything in regards to that,” Romanowski said. “We brought in this company to enhance the experience and make it a lot easier.”

Romanowski shared that Boldyn Networks is both experienced and qualified in working with higher education institutions, and should have no trouble aiding the transition from NoWires to MyResNet.

“MyResNet is a lot easier to connect to. It’s a lot faster, it’s a lot more reliable and it’s modern infrastructure for us,” Romanowski said.

Lucy Grath, a sophomore music education major, expressed her concerns with the NoWires network.

“I get kicked off the Wi-Fi pretty often. Sometimes the connection is just really slow, which affects my ability to keep up in class or get work done. It can be really frustrating,” Grath said.

However, upon receiving the informative email on MyResNet, Grath has high hopes for the efficiency of the new network, while still expecting hiccups.

“I’m hoping that the new Wi-Fi will help with some of the issues, although I’m still anticipating that there may be occasional problems just because of the number of students and faculty using the Wi-Fi at the same time,” Grath said. “I would really like to see faster speeds and a more reliable connection overall.”

Work on the network began the week of Sept. 20, first prioritizing the residence halls. The residential buildings are expected to be finished by Oct. 9. A timeline for the rest of the buildings on campus will be determined soon.

“We’re on a pretty aggressive timeline to get all the dorms done. From that, the academics. We’re working out the timeframes with that company, but it’s not new to them, and we really trust our partnership with that company,” Romanowski said.

While the operation is going smoothly at this point, road bumps can be, at times, unavoidable. If students are to experience any technical difficulties, Romanowski stressed the options available.

“If students experience anything, Boldyn, which again is the vendor, has a great support channel right through their website. They provide 24/7 support,” Romanowski said. “If the students experience any other issues or Boldyn’s not able to help, you can always … submit a Help Desk ticket, and then we can escalate it with our Boldyn representatives.”