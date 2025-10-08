Hillel president responds to recent antisemitism 

By Caroline Haviland

In the aftermath of an antisemitic vandalism incident that took place in a Rider classroom on Sep. 29, Rider’s Hillel chapter President Jenna Forgash labeled the event as further proof of rising antisemitism.

“What we are seeing today with antisemitism being so prevalent and normalized is what happened in the years leading up to the Holocaust. This incident that happened on our campus is another example of normalizing antisemitism,” Forgash, a senior elementary education major, said in an Oct. 7 email to The Rider News.

The vandalism took place in a classroom at the Science and Technology Center prior to the scheduled time of a 300-level English class, according to Forgash, who became aware of the incident through a fellow Hillel board member in the class. As students took their seats, they noticed the words “Heil Hitler,” a term used in Nazi Germany, written in black ink on the whiteboard.

Forgash said Public Safety was immediately called to the classroom and came to investigate, take photos and question those in the room.

In response to the incident, Director of Public Safety Matthew Babcock said in an Oct. 6 interview with The Rider News, “We absolutely do not condone it and we do everything in our power to prevent that. … We’re doing everything possible to find out who did it, working closely with Title IX and assisting law enforcement with any cooperation.”

Forgash received emails from faculty and administrators after the incident, including Hillel faculty adviser Melissa Greenberg and Vice President of Community Engagement and Belonging Darryl Mace, to show their support and stand in solidarity.

This event marks the third antisemitic occurrence on Rider’s campus in 2025, with the previous two taking place in April 2025: the carving of swastikas on a Jewish student’s door and an anonymous individual using the name “Hitler” when responding to attend an on-campus Passover Seder event.

Rider President John Loyack and Mace responded to the recent antisemitic vandalism in a universitywide email on Sept. 30, saying “hate speech has no place at Rider University.”

“I am committed to a campus free from hate, intimidation and fear, a campus where every Bronc knows they are cared for and that they belong,” Loyack said.

With the event occurring days before the most important Jewish holiday on Oct. 2, Yom Kippur, and a week before Sukkot which begins on Oct. 6, Loyack’s email sent a message to Jewish Rider constituents, “To our Jewish brothers and sisters, know that we stand in solidarity with you as you prepare to enter Yom Kippur, followed shortly after by Sukkot.”

Additionally, the Student Government Association sent an email on Sept. 30 to make a formal comment regarding the vandalism: “These acts of hatred completely violate the respect and dignity we deserve as human beings. Especially as the climate of our university is tense, we encourage everyone to lift each other up and strengthen our campus community.”

As Forgash moves forward as the president of Rider’s Jewish student organization, she shared a final sentiment in her email to The Rider News; “We must continuously call out this behavior to ensure that history does not repeat itself.”