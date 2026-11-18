By Lindsay Scarola and Jon Coiro

Rider volleyball split their road matches, earning a 3-1 win against Manhattan University while suffering a 3-1 loss against Iona University, ending its road to playoffs.

Starting off strong

The Broncs caught lightning in a bottle to kick off their opening set on Nov. 13, racking up a pair of 5-0 runs to take an 11-2 advantage.

Manhattan rallied to pull within five before another brief spurt by Rider, sealed on consecutive kills by freshman middle blocker Tori Bonacci.

This put Rider in cruise control, until the Jaspers put up four straight and trailed by as many points.

The streak got broken off kill number four of the set by junior outside hitter Aubrey Baker.

Despite back and forth action to follow, the Broncs were always one step ahead and secured the set-one win, 25-18.

Rider saw themselves on the flip side of an early start in set two, as Manhattan returned the favor with a 5-0 run of their own.

Bonacci jolted a sequence for the Broncs to briefly get back in contention, until the Jaspers’ attack connected for a 13-7 lead.

Manhattan continued to gain separation by picking up their fourth and fifth sequence, gaining at least three consecutive points.

Despite a solid kill stretch from Baker, the Jaspers eventually secured a 25-18 victory in the second set.

Fueled, once again, by Baker, Rider stormed out of the gate in set three with an 8-2 run that ended on consecutive attack errors from Manhattan.

The Jaspers would work a spree of kills to get right back into business.

The Broncs put their foot down by going seven for nine, with senior outside hitter Rylah Robinson earning four kills in the run, who continued to make her mark in a stellar second half of the season.

Similar to set one, Jaspers’ momentum came to a halt off a Broncs kill, this time from senior right side hitter Anja Kelly, who began the next serve, leading to another point.

A 5-1 streak put the icing on the cake in set three with a score of 25-16 in favor of Rider.

After falling behind 3-1 in set four, the Broncs responded with six points to jump ahead, alongside a couple of service aces from Kelly.

Attack error play would be the difference between Rider and the Jaspers maintaining or losing their deficits, until the Broncs said enough was enough, going on, yet another, 5-0 run.

The later stages featured Manhattan continuously pulling to within a score, until Rider finished the job on two straight Robinson kills for a 25-22 win set four and take the match inside the Draddy Gymnasium.

The final stand

Both Rider and Iona entered their Nov. 14 season finale with 9-8 records, making the game a win-and-in battle for a playoff berth.

In the opening set, Rider jumped out to a 3-0 lead that grew to 9-5. However, Iona found its rhythm, tying the set at 13 before a 7-3 run to take its first lead.

The Broncs responded with a 3-0 run, but the Gaels won the set after Rider fought off two set points.

Iona carried its momentum early into the second set, turning a 3-2 deficit into a 7-3 lead with a 5-0 run.

Rider fought back with multiple scoring runs, including a 3-0 stretch capped by a kill from Robinson to make it 18-16.

An attack error and kill gave Iona a 20-16 lead, but back-to-back attack errors by the Gaels and a kill by Kelly brought Rider within one.

Despite its efforts, the Broncs fell short, 25-23, going down 0-2 in the match.

Rider responded in the third, overcoming four consecutive attack errors with an 11-0 run. Senior setter Makenna Mason served ten-straight points to help the Broncs build an 18-10 lead.

That run would be the difference in this set, as Rider won the set, 25-15, keeping its season alive.

In the fourth, Rider trailed 12-9 before putting together a 10-0 run to take a 19-12 lead.

Iona saw no threat, as they answered with a 4-0 run and, eventually, tied the set at 22.

The Broncs moved ahead 24-22, but the Gaels scored five of the final six points to take the set, match and clinch the final playoff spot.

Despite the loss, Head Coach Jeff Rotondo praised his team’s fight throughout the match.

“The close sets do tell a story of a lot of fight for sure. We didn’t come out crisp and still had moments that we could have won that first set. Same on the second … Proud of the way we fought, even though not being in playoffs is certainly not how we wanted to end,” said Rotondo.

With the loss marking the end of Rider’s season, Rotondo also reflected on the contributions of the graduating seniors.

“These seniors have been amazing for the program and me. We talk a lot about leaving the program and your jersey in a better place. They have all done that. Some leave their marks on the record books and all will leave their mark in our hearts and memories. Tremendous teammates, players, students and women, and I am honored to have been their coach,” said Rotondo, recognizing seniors Molly Rohde, Katie Cook, Simone Langford, Robinson, Mason and Kelly.

Though the final result was not what they hoped for, the six seniors leave the program with more than just memories of their time on the court.