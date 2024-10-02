Broncs best Fairfield, move to 2-0 in NEC play

By Kadie DiGiuseppe

Coming off two road wins, Rider field hockey was welcomed back to Ben Cohen Field this weekend for a matchup with Fairfield Stags, the Broncs’ second Northeast Conference game of the season. They then headed to Philadelphia to play the Drexel Dragons.

Rider won its second NEC game 1-0 over the Stags before falling on the road to the Dragons 4-0, bringing their season record to 5-4.

Back on ‘Benny’

The Broncs and the Stags started battling things out from the jump on Sept. 27, already demonstrating that it was going to be a close game.

Sophomore midfielder Ang Borisow was first to initiate with two corners, but the offense could not find a shot on goal.

Fairfield responded and initiated its first corner of the game, but freshman forward Olivia Machiavelli was able to get the ball into Fairfield territory and secure another corner for the Broncs.

Off the feed from Machiavelli, the offense was able to get the ball to graduate student forward Katie Wuerstle, who gave the Broncs an early 1-0 lead.

With the game nearing halftime, both of the teams went back and forth, looking to get the ball back on offense.

The Stags ended the half with three more penalty corners, but they were unsuccessful in the circle, as freshman goalkeeper Jade Regnart saved all attempts.

Borisow initiated another corner to open the second half, where Machiavelli was able to get another shot, but it was saved, along with Wuerstle’s just minutes later.

Fairfield started to pick up the pace with the third quarter coming to an end, initiating five corners and getting seven shots off.

Not only was Regnart able to save those shots, but she saved Fairfield’s penalty stroke in impressive fashion.

“Take one save at a time, watch the ball. This was a huge game, and leading up to this, we were all like, ‘This game matters,’” said Regnart.

In the fourth quarter, the Stags were fighting hard to tie the game while the Broncs were looking to keep their lead.

Borisow kept her energy high, initiating two more corners while getting a shot along with freshman forward Anna Finn.

Regnart tied her career high of eight saves while she and the Rider defense held the Stags back, giving the Broncs their second shutout NEC victory.

“It just feels amazing to be back on our home field and come back on Benny with a win. We’re just going to keep going,” said Wuerstle.

“They’re a phenomenal team and they are very strong, so we knew that we had to stay together. We couldn’t break down in those really big moments,” said senior forward Lyric Scott.

Even though Rider was able to pull off the win, they were outshot by Fairfield 14-6 and only earned six corners compared to the Stags 11 corners.

Fighting in Philly

Rider traveled to Philadelphia on Sept. 29, looking to extend its winning streak to four games.

The Drexel Dragons controlled the entire first quarter, getting five shots off while not allowing Rider any.

Seven minutes into the second quarter, the Dragons scored their first goal of the game and then continued to dominate on the offensive side.

To open the second half, Scott and junior forward Semra Said both attempted unsuccessful shots, and, shortly after, the Broncs’ defense gave another goal to the Dragons.

Soon after its second goal, Drexel scored its third, but Machiavelli was not going to let the Broncs go without a fight, commencing two corners and getting one shot off.

Drexel continued its offensive efforts into the fourth quarter, scoring their fourth and final goal to make the score 4-0, in favor of the Dragons.

Machiavelli, Scott, Said and freshman forward Amanda Walker kept Rider’s offensive chances alive in the final minutes of play, but all efforts failed.

Regnart had five more saves during the affair, bringing her season total to 41 saves, but the Broncs were outshot 20-10 and only attempted three corners.

“We’re a pretty young team, so they’re growing and growing. We have a lot of young players on defense that are getting better and better each game,” said Head Coach Alicia Govannici.

Looking to get back in the win column, Rider will travel to Stonehill on Oct. 4 for more NEC play and then travel to Holy Cross on Oct. 6.