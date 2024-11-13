Broncs bounce back in Brooklyn

By Kadie DiGiuseppe

Coming off its home-opener loss by more than 20 points, Rider women’s basketball said it took the defeat “seriously” and rebounded against the Long Island University Sharks on Nov. 12, winning the game 66-54 and bringing their season record to 1-1.

“We want to go in there and throw the first punch. We don’t want to start in a hole like we did in our last game,” Turco said before the game against the Sharks.

The moment the Broncs and Sharks jumped for the ball, the two teams came ready for a fight, but Rider jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the beginning of the first quarter, courtesy of senior guard Sanaa Redmond, senior guard Gabby Turco and freshman guard Camryn Collins.

“As a team, especially in order to win this game, I think we have to stay aggressive from the minute we start, to the end. I think that’s something we lacked last game,” said senior guard Mariona Cos Morales.

By the time the first quarter was over, the Sharks cut the Broncs lead to four and eventually obtained a 18-14 lead to start the second quarter.

Collins’ three pointer gave Rider the lead back and (grade/position) Jocelyn Chavez extended the lead.

When it was time for the two teams to hit the locker room, the Broncs were up 32-23, compared to their last game when they only scored 18 points in the first half.

The Broncs struggled with turning the ball over last game but this time, they forced the Sharks to turn the ball over 12 times in the first half.

Cos Morales and Turco started off the second half aggressive, extending the Broncs lead with both their points.

Turco stayed assertive on the offensive end and assisted Collins with a smooth alley-oop before Cos Morales’s following bucket which gave Rider a 15 point lead.

Sophomore center Kaylan Devenay scored and got on the board for the Broncs before their defense started to crumble, bringing the game within seven points by the end of the third.

To start the fourth quarter, the Sharks cut the game within two points but four free throws and another layup by Turco put Rider back in a comfortable lead.

By the end of the quarter, Cos Morales was hot with three layups which helped end the game in favor of Rider, 66-54.

“We’ve had a week in between practices which has been really helpful. We’ve gotten better over this last week. One of our strengths we felt like from the beginning is our depth so I think everybody can bring something different to the game,” said head coach Lynn Milligan going into the game.

Cos Morales, Turco and Collins all finished the game in double figures while Cos Morales also had eight rebounds and Collins shot 80% from the field.