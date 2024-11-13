Veterans find second chances, support at Rider

By Gabriela Tobar and Madison Lewis

Rider guides service members that want to pursue education post-service and provides them with support to ease their transition.

Senior psychology major Terrence Bolton, reflected on how serving in the Navy changed his life prior to joining the Rider 4+1 Program.

Bolton joined the Navy at 23 years old.

“I was making poor decisions, and I was given a second chance,” Bolton said about his reasoning for joining the Navy. “I end up standing before a judge, and, basically, I had an option of going to jail or choosing a path that can better my life.”

Bolton served as a third-class petty officer, exceeding the job requirements as a leader and technical expert within his field.

As a surgical technologist, Bolton focused on sterilizing instruments and assisting physicians with surgical procedures. Bolton did not have any prior experience in the medical field.

“When I first joined the Navy, I came in as a corpsman, and then I had to go to technical school,” Bolton said.

Bolton earned his position as surgical technologist after six months of schooling.

“My service experience was very adventurous. I was able to connect with many diverse individuals that inspired me to grow and want to achieve greatness,” Bolton said after 12 years in the Navy. “I enjoyed the camaraderie and the brother and sisterhood that the military did provide.”

Bolton then decided to continue his education in Rider’s psychology program. Rider is a community-driven university that holds events for both prospective and enrolled students. The university strives to make veterans feel welcome, ranked as the 12th best college for veterans, according to Rider’s website.

“When I first got here, Matt Sampson was the director of Veteran and Military Affairs. He welcomed me with open arms. He became a mentor of mine,” Bolton said.

Omar Harrison, a junior majoring in video game design, is also a veteran who greatly appreciated how welcoming Sampson was towards him.

“[Sampson] was the first one I got in contact with as far as the veterans. He made sure all my paperwork was right and that I had necessary resources to get through,” Harrison said.

Harrison said having a veteran’s lounge is great for having an area away from busy campus life.

Bolton mentioned how Rider’s open houses were inclusive for veterans, especially with the Plant-A-Flag event. “There were multiple events and organizations which supported veterans that I actually was able to connect with. The support system was actually very adequate,” Bolton said.

Overall, Bolton says he had no negative experiences at the university; however, transitioning from active service to schooling was still very overwhelming.

“I was unsure of myself, being a continual education individual, being older. [I] haven’t been to school for some years. So … I was scared,” Bolton said.

Ultimately, the transition was smoother than he anticipated, as the military prepared him to work effectively.

Bolton mentioned that he could attend college and earn certificates while serving in the Navy, which was really beneficial for him.

After graduating from Rider, Bolton plans on finishing his education working in coachable counseling.

“I want to work with youth with substance abuse,” Bolton said.

Veterans Day is celebrated anually on Nov. 11, a very important time for Bolton and his peers.

“We think about the sacrifices that those who have come before us [offer] to provide the safety and security of our nation, along with those opportunities for our nation to grow,” Bolton said. “Many individuals have sacrificed their own lives along with their family members in order to protect our nation.”

The heartfelt commitment shapes the lives of both those who serve and their families.

“Without their sacrifices, a lot of the things this nation has, we would not be able to do or achieve if individuals were unwillingly available to put their lives on the line,” Bolton said.

Bolton contributes to the student body at Rider as a mentor for the Platoons Leaders Class while interning at the Veterans Affairs Office.

“I contribute to Rider by providing support to veterans and their dependents,” said Bolton. “I connect them with either the Registrar’s Office or One Stop with support of their acceptance here at Rider.”

As America honors their service, the stories of these men continue to unfold, revealing the sacrifices they made and the resilience that defines them.