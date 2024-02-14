Broncs earn decisive win in first-ever game

By Logan K. VanDine

Rider lacrosse debuted with its first-ever game, starting the program off with a convincing 19-7 win at Fairleigh Dickinson on Feb. 10.

If there was any worry that the Broncs may show some nerves at the start of the new era, Rider proved any doubters wrong as three minutes into the game’s action, junior attacker Selena Carrington scored the team’s first-ever goal to take a quick 1-0 lead.

For Carrington personally, this goal was equally important.

“It’s a really cool thing to have experienced,” Carrington said. “It was also my first collegiate goal, so it made it that more special. I’m grateful for all the support I have from my teammates and coaches.”

The Broncs not only dominated the first quarter but the entire first half, scoring 13 points to give them a 13-4 lead.

Despite only scoring six points in the entire second half, Rider handily defeated the Knights to start the lacrosse era for Rider Athletics with a win.

“For the first game we looked good,” said Head Coach Evan Mager. “As with any new team and most first games, there are areas of improvement. … For many of our girls this was the first time back in an official game since the ’22 season, so getting through the buildup and having the success we did is something I am really happy with.”

Three Broncs scored at least a hat trick, with Carrington scoring three goals, graduate student attacker Anna Devlin scoring four and sophomore midfielder Katie Walsh leading Rider in scoring with five.

Rider had eight different scorers overall.

Walsh credited her teammates with her strong offensive performance: “I wouldn’t have been able to play such a dominant game today without my teammates. They have faith in me to do the things I am capable of on the field, and I will always give them credit for it.”

The Broncs will have an eight-day break before their first home game, which is set to take place on Feb. 22 against Saint Francis at 1 p.m. The game can also be streamed on BroncVision.