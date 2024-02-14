Set sail with 107.7 The Bronc’s Eggcellent Egg Hunt grand prize

By Kaitlyn Seawood

Rider’s campus radio station, 107.7 The Bronc, is gearing up to make this year’s “Eggcellent Egg Hunt” an unforgettable experience for one lucky winner who will hop away with an all-inclusive cruise.

As anticipation builds, students and community members alike eagerly await the chance to participate in the annual event, where the hunt for eggs promises more than just chocolate treats.

The event, scheduled for March 26 with a rain date of March 28, features an array of attractions including food trucks, carnival games, a petting zoo and the highly anticipated egg hunt. With 10,000 eggs scattered across the campus mall, the event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the hunt kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

John Mozes, general manager of 107.7 The Bronc, highlighted the history and significance of the beloved campus tradition.

Since its inception in 2016, the “Eggcellent Egg Hunt” has become synonymous with Rider’s spring festivities, attracting thousands of attendees from both the university community. Despite facing interruptions due to COVID-19, the event returned in April 2022 after a two-year hiatus.

Mozes highlighted the event’s evolution and its importance in showcasing Rider’s vibrant community spirit.

“Pretty much everything kinda shuts down,” said Mozes. “These events make us stand out from other colleges,” he added.

Known for its eclectic music selection and engaging programming, 107.7 The Bronc has decided to take its annual egg hunt to new heights. With the grand prize traditionally being a $1,000 Visa gift card, this year’s hunt offers an even more extravagant reward: a $2,000 all-inclusive Royal Caribbean Cruise.

Mozes detailed the cruise package, explaining that it includes a balcony room and is redeemable at the recipient’s convenience with blackout dates for holidays.

The prize package includes accommodations for two aboard a luxury cruise, complete with meals, entertainment and access to onboard amenities. Whether it’s exploring exotic destinations or lounging by the pool deck, the lucky winner and their guest are in for an unforgettable journey.

Nick Witkowski, junior communications major and student general manager for 107.7 The Bronc, emphasized the sense of accomplishment that comes from seeing a student-run organization create such a massive and beloved event.

“From a worker’s perspective, it is rewarding because it is cool to see how a student-run organization creates such a big event that everyone looks forward to and says ‘Wow, we did that,’” he shared.

Preparations for the “Eggcellent Egg Hunt” begin bright and early, with 107.7 The Bronc’s staff arriving on campus at 5:30 a.m. to scatter eggs across the grounds.

Despite challenges such as last year’s potential shooter threat, which occurred the day before the event, the egg hunt still drew a turnout of about 1,000 people: a testament to the event’s significance within the community. “It goes to show how much the event means to the community,” Witkowski said.

Mozes echoed these sentiments, commenting on the valuable learning opportunities it provides for students. “These events help students get engaged learning opportunities and learn every facet of communications,” he said.

For 107.7 The Bronc and Rider, the egg hunt isn’t just about the thrill of the search; it’s about creating unforgettable experiences and bringing the community together in unexpected ways. And with the promise of a cruise on the horizon, this year’s event is sure to make waves.