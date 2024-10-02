Broncs end losing streak with Merrimack Win

By Lindsay Scarola and Glendale Eversley

Rider volleyball finally put an end to its losing streak with a resounding 3-0 victory against Merrimack on Sept. 29. However, this came after two more losses on Sept. 25 against Lehigh and Sept. 28 to Quinnipiac.

‘Errors piled up’

Rider fell to the Lehigh University Mountain Hawks three sets to none, gaining its ninth loss of the season.

“We did not perform well offensively. Part of that was our inability to pass in order to run our offense,” said Head Coach Jeff Rotondo, “The errors piled up due to reckless, or not thoughtful, attacking.”

In the matchup, Rider had 22 errors, compared to Lehigh’s nine.

Off to a rough start against the Mountain Hawks, Lehigh had full control of the set. Ultimately, Rider lost the first set 25-12.

With the game at 25-24 in the second set, junior outside hitter Kiannisha Santiago had back-to-back kills. However, Lehigh followed up with three straight points to win 28-26.

Lehigh had control during the last set, leading 17-13, before the Broncs were able to cut the lead to one. The Mountain Hawks ended up winning the set 25-18, beating Rider three sets to none.

Conference time

The Broncs were defeated Saturday afternoon, 3-0, against the Quinnipiac Bobcats in their first conference game of the season.

Rider came out strong in the first set, building a 5-2 lead, until the Bobcats went on a 6-0 run. Despite cutting the Bobcats’ lead by two, the Broncs fell in the first set, losing 25-19.

The second set had different energy. When trailing 17-14, junior libero Keegan O’Connor contributed to the seven-point run with two aces, allowing the Broncs to take the lead. With the game at 24-21, the Bobcats were able to tie it. However, Johnson gained a block and a kill for Rider, winning the set 26-24.

Rider was down in the third set by two points against the Bobcats, but ultimately, Quinnipiac took the lead 17-15. Quinnipiac took this set 25-22 with a 2-1 lead on the Broncs overall.

During the fourth set, much like the third, Rider led 12-9 until the Bobcats went on a 4-0 run, putting them ahead. The Broncs could not catch up and lost this set 25-21. They lost to Quinnipiac 3-1 and gained their 12th loss of the season, their 10th in a row.

At last

To finally stop its skid, Rider defeated Merrimack College 3-0 on Sept. 29.

The Broncs improved their overall record to 2-12, while the Warriors dropped 2-11. Both teams hold a 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference record.

Rider captured its second win of the season, coming off its 10-game losing streak.

Senior setter Ryley Frye set the tone early with an ace as part of a four-point serving run. The Broncs never looked back, cruising to victory and winning the first set 25-15 .

The Broncs carried their momentum into the second set. Being up 5-3, Rider pushed the advantage with seven-straight points. The Broncs eventually won the second set 25-11.

Following the final tie of the match at 21-21, Rider sophomore opposite Anja Kelly had two kills during a 4-0 run, closing out the decisive set.

The Broncs next game will be on Oct. 2 at Saint Peter’s at 7 p.m.