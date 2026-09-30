Broncs fall in devastating fashion at home, drop to 0-4 in conference play

By Liliana R. Basille



Rider women’s soccer suffered another heartbreaking defeat when falling 2-1 against Mount St. Mary’s University in a tough loss on Sept. 23.

Pressure cooking

Under the lights of the Ben Cohen Field, the Broncs welcomed the Mountaineers, aiming to take the win on home turf.

The Broncs wasted no time, with junior forward Tess Ferrie putting up the first shot on goal within the opening 2 minutes.

In the first 45 minutes of the game, Rider was able to obtain six corner kicks against the Mountaineers, with Mount St. Mary’s only having one.

By the end of the first half, the Broncs got seven shots on goal, one save and only received three fouls.

The Broncs came back in the second half with the same intensity as before, their minds set on making that first goal on the board and setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Heartbreak again

The first shot of the second half was made by senior forward Ava Ferrie, who was just out left of the posts.

With two shots on the board, senior back Courtney Carter got a penalty kick, which she scored at the 53-minute mark, causing the Broncs to celebrate the only goal of the match thus far.

In the next seven minutes of the match, Rider put up a corner kick, and Tess received a foul.

The Mountaineers responded to the opponent’s goal with fire and scored their first goal of the evening at the 60-minute mark.

With that response, the Broncs wanted to gain the upper hand back, but were never able to.

The Broncs continued by putting up 11 shots on goal, only receiving six fouls and gaining one corner kick by the 74th minute.

The Mountaineers then scored the last goal of the game, which left only a little over two minutes for the Broncs to tie it.

Senior midfielder Isis Ovares was able to get two shots off, but was not able to make a goal, ending the match in a 2-1 loss to the Mountaineers.

“We’ve had multiple chances where we’ve got to score, but that’s the hardest part of the game, right? They’ve had a couple of moments and took those moments, and that’s the difference in the game,” Head Coach Drayson Hounsome said.

The Broncs will look for a win on the road on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. when they take on the Warriors of Merrimack University, then return home to Ben Cohen Field to face Iona University on Oct. 3. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.