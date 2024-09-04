Broncs outscore foes 12-1 in 2-0 start

By Kadie DiGiuseppe

Rider field hockey cruised past its opponents in the Broncs’ first two games of the season, dominating Colgate 5-1 on Aug. 30 and Mercyhurst 7-0, where junior defender and captain Megan Normile finished with a hat trick on Sept. 1.

New Broncs shine on the road

In their first game of the season, the Broncs and the Colgate Raiders started off competitive, but the Rider offense switched gears by the end of the first quarter.

The first goal of the game was scored by new graduate student forward Katie Wuerstle, and the following goal was scored by two freshmen forwards: Olivia Machiavelli and Amanda Walker.

This year’s freshman class is quite diverse, as Walker is a Stockton, New Jersey, native and Machiavelli is from Madrid.

Thiele spoke highly of how the team’s upperclassmen were incredibly supportive during her transition from playing in Germany to Division I field hockey at Rider.

“They’re cheering me on so much and they make me feel like I’m not afraid because I know that they got me. Yeah, I feel really comfortable,” freshman forward Thiele said.

“The transition from high school to college is obviously a tough one, but I think in the Rider community, it’s very easy to find your people and everyone encourages you so it was a good transition,” said freshman forward Anna Finn.

Rider’s fourth goal of the game was scored in the last quarter by Normile, followed by the Raiders scoring their first and only goal of the game.

However, one goal was not enough for Machiavelli’s Division I debut. With 30 seconds left to go, she scored the final goal of the game and brought the final score to 5-1.

Freshman goalkeeper Jade Regnart from Cape Town, South Africa, started in her first Division I game and made two saves for the Broncs.

Returning to Rider

After many months, practices and exhibitions, the Broncs finally returned to Ben Cohen Field for their first home game against Mercyhurst.

Rider came ready to fight, starting off strong with a goal in the first five minutes by Normile. Shortly after, senior forward and captain Lyric Scott scored the second goal of the game, giving the Broncs a 2-0 lead.

Thiele and Finn each scored their first goal as a Bronc in the second half of the game, following sophomore midfielder Ang Borisow in the first half.

In the third quarter, the Raiders came out more competitive but could not match up with the Broncs’ defense led by Normile.

Not only did Normile lock down on defense, she contributed two more goals, including a one-off penalty stroke in the fourth quarter, giving her Rider career high three goals in a game and solidifying the shutout home opener.

“Defensively, we trusted each other and we played our game. We didn’t try to do stuff that isn’t us on the corners we executed. Corners are really important just getting the ball in the goal,” said Normile.

“We had a really early conference game so getting that win early is really good. We just got to keep going and we’re not satisfied with just these two wins,” Normile said.

Like Normile, Head Coach Alicia Govannicci had a good feeling about this season.

“The leaders are stepping up and the new players are coming along very quickly. They are growing and we’re growing together every game. We’re even learning from our wins which I think is really important,” said Govannicci.

Rider looks to continue its success after going 2-0 to start the season by sweeping its home stand, beginning Sept. 6 against Bellarmine and Sept. 8 against Lehigh.