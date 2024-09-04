Rider takes one of three at Temple Invitational

By Benjamin Shinault

Rider volleyball started out its 2024 campaign on Aug. 30 by traveling to Philadelphia to play the Temple Owls, Radford Highlanders and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the Temple Invitational. At the end of the weekend, the Broncs took one of the three games, earning themselves a record of 1-2.

Playing the host

Rider began its season against the host of the tournament, the Temple Owls, and were able to take a singular set in their 3-1 loss. During the first set, Rider was able to stay close with Temple. While the Broncs were able to win the third set, it was all Owls by the end of the matchup.

Sophomore outside hitter Paige Giehtbrock led the Broncs with 10 kills. Junior outside hitters Brynn Johnson and Kiannisha Santiago had eight and seven kills, respectively. Santiago also recorded four blocks in the loss against Temple.

With the Broncs down 11-9 in the first set, Rider was able to string five points in a row, creating some much-needed momentum. Following the 5-0 run, points went back and forth until the end of the first set, which Temple won.

“I think if we win that first set, the momentum shift could have altered some outcomes,” Head Coach Jeff Rotondo said to Rider Athletics.

The Broncs were able to take the third set, narrowly securing it 25-22. The Broncs had 14 total kills. Out of the last 11 serves of the game, Rider took home nine points and secured at least one set.

Blanked Broncs

Rider woke up early on day two of the Temple Invitational for their 9:30 a.m. match on Aug. 31. The game against Radford had an outcome that indicated that the Broncs’ morning coffee might not have been strong enough, as they were locked out 3-0.

Out of the three sets, Rider was only able to score 48 points, while Radford scored the full 75, making this the Broncs’ worst point differential in the opening tournament.

“[The] first match today was just not representative of who we are as a team or program. Energy, intent and execution were just nonexistent,” Rotondo said.

The Broncs had a few moments both in the first and third sets in which they gained some momentum. In the first, with the Broncs down 13-7, they were able to storm back and come within two. After that, however, the Highlanders adjusted and coasted to a first-set victory.

Later on in the third, with Rider trailing 12-9, the team scored five straight points together, taking the lead. But Radford returned the favor and scored seven straight.

“Really can’t put our finger on why, but we had a healthy discussion about our standards and how we can’t accept that moving forward,” Rotondo said.

Standards adjusted

The Broncs took Rotondo’s words to heart for the next match. At 4:30 p.m., the team took down FDU, leading to Rider’s first win of the new season 3-2.

Similar to their electric performances in the matchup against the Owls, both Santiago and Giehtbrock shined once again, with Santiago having 16 kills and Giehtbrock having 23.

It was not the easiest win for the Broncs, as the match went to five sets, each flip-flopping between the two teams. But in the last set with the score at 18-18, Rider was able to close it out with two straight points.

“We had a nice reset for the second match today, and we showed much better levels of energy and focus,” Rotondo said.

With one win under its belt, Rider looks ahead to its next opponents at the Northern Colorado Tournament. Rider kicks it off against the Northern Colorado Bears on Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.