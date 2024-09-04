Longtime biology professor passes

By Jake Tiger

​​James Carlson, 88, a Rider professor emeritus, passed away May 30, according to a July 22 university email that stated Rider had “only recently” learned of his passing.

Carlson, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, taught at Rider for 23 years as a professor of biology and served as department chair for 12 years, per an obituary from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Carlson specialized in subjects like evolution, genetics and life science with an interest in Charles Darwin’s work. Carlson took multiple trips to Darwin’s home in England and traveled to various research sites, including the Galapagos Islands, the obituary states.

He was born in Cleveland in 1935 and educated in Ohio before spending most of his teaching career in New Jersey. He moved to Virginia in retirement.

Carlson is survived by his wife, Judith Marsh Carlson; daughter, Kristin Carlson Green, of Henrico, Virginia; son, Jeffrey D. Carlson, of Alexandria, Virginia; and four grandchildren: James Mitchell Green, of Arlington, Virginia; Jeffrey Michael Green, of Henrico; Macy Annabel Carlson and Margaret Anabeth Carlson of Alexandria, the obituary said.

A service for Carlson was held in Richmond, Virginia, on June 22.