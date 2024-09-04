College of Education welcomes new dean

By Jay Roberson

Jeannine Dingus-Eason was announced as Rider’s new dean of the College of Education and Human Services in a universitywide email on July 22, replacing former Dean Jason Barr, who left his role in October 2023.

Dingus-Eason strives to support all kinds of students, though this was not always her career goal.

A call to the classroom

As a first-generation college student, Dingus-Eason chose to study English at Rochester University, uncertain of what career she wanted to pursue.

Dingus-Eason said, “Despite how many times I tried to fight it, I ended up here. But I think education is a calling, and it’s a calling that comes from a very cultural sense.”

Dingus-Eason began her career as a high school English teacher in New York, but she spent her summers in rural Georgia amongst her family members, who were educators.

“All of the cousins that were my age and younger, we gravitated to those cousins that were teachers, and there were generations of teachers in that part of the family,” said Dingus-Eason. “Years later, that stuck with me and that actually became the basis of my dissertation research on intergenerational Black teachers.”

Along with her time spent as a high school teacher, Dingus-Eason worked for the McNair Scholars Program, taught doctoral program research courses in diversity and equity and served as the dean of the Feinstein School of Education and Human Development at Rhode Island College.

Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student affairs, DonnaJean Fredeen, explained why Dingus-Eason stood out to her as a candidate for dean.

Fredeen said, “She had to come in and completely revamp that program [Feinstein School of Education and Human Development] and address the issues that the state of Rhode Island had found, correct them and then resubmit to get the programs accredited, which she did very successfully.”

Dingus-Eason also wrote a book, titled “A Thousand Worries: Black Women Mothering Autistic Sons,” based on her own experiences and studies on 14 Black mothers supporting their autistic sons.

Goals as dean

Fredeen looks forward to having a “fresh perspective” on campus to ensure the College of Education and Human Services is the best program for future educators.

“[Rider’s] programs are excellent, and we’re very well known for them. So how do we continue? If you stand still, what ends up happening is you move behind because everyone else is still moving forward,” said Fredeen.

While Dingus-Eason serves as dean she hopes to ensure the education program is accessible to all types of students.

“[Many] adults have an interest in education, but they just haven’t had a smooth pathway into education programs or certification programs. I have a genuine interest in ensuring that our students have a good experience with us,” said Dingus-Eason.

Dingus-Eason also has plans to improve the quality of curricula and expand the faculty within the College of Education and Human Services. She aims to have more events within the college and to support and develop partnerships with local schools.

“Unlike some education programs in other colleges, we have accreditation organizations that we have to be responsive to. It’s a good bit of work, but it is well worth it, because you tell your story of who you are as a school of education, you tell your story of who your students are and how great your faculty is,” Dingus-Eason said.

Dingus-Eason looks forward to developing personal relationships with not only faculty, but students and staff members throughout her time as dean.

“There’s an authenticity here at Rider, with the people I’ve met and interacted with. There’s a genuine level of care for students and a genuine investment in the students. This has really shown throughout my entire interview process and my month and a half here,” said Dingus-Eason.