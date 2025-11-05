Broncs’ Senior Day efforts fall short to Sacred Heart University

By Joshua Yuhas

Rider men’s soccer took to Ben Cohen Field one last time for a Senior Day battle. After a hard-nosed clash, the Broncs fell 2-1 on Nov. 1 to Sacred Heart University, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season champions.

Brotherhood at Rider

Seniors and graduate students across the pitch made their presence known on Senior Day, bringing a fight until the final minutes of the match.

“Something that I’ll always remember, the brotherhood here and the way everyone just likes each other … I think for me that’s bigger than any other wins,” senior midfielder Ricky Joasilus said.

The Broncs opened the first few minutes quickly with two corner kick opportunities from graduate student defender Kaelan Debbage.

Moments later, a free kick shot from outside the box by senior midfielder Theo Da Silva was saved by the Pioneers goalie.

When Sacred Heart countered, they forced graduate goalie Marius Helias to dive to his left for the save, taking possession back after a blocked clearance two minutes later, failing to score.

In the 13th minute, Helias got caught outside the box and slipped, allowing a Pioneer attacker to take the ball and fire it into the net for a 1-0 Pioneer lead.

A pair of Rider turnovers tested Helias and the Broncs’ defense, but a diving save by Helias after the first and a strong defense after the second, did not allow either shot attempts.

Starting in the 22nd minute, senior attacker Lovro Kostanjsek led a near 10-minute surge, finding three runs to the box, two unsuccessful.

On the second run, Joasilus stole possession from the Pioneers and found Kostanjsek in the box, who scored the equalizer into the left side of the net.

At the end of the half, Rider was tied with Sacred Heart, leading the shot totals seven to six, despite allowing four more corner kick opportunities.

“I told the group at halftime that you guys can play with anybody and you’ve proven it. We’ve got 45 minutes to showcase it,” Head Coach Chad Duernberger said.

The Broncs started the second half similar to the first, with multiple crosses toward the box. However, the Pioneers took control, constantly pressuring the Broncs’ defense.

In the 65th minute, a Pioneer corner and cross to the box were headed away with a shot blocked by senior defender Christian Graham.

Helias survived a flurry of attacks starting in the 76th minute and dealt with chaos in the box before grabbing control of the ball to end the series.

The attack resumed five minutes after, with two shots blocked inside the box before a Sacred Heart corner found the foot of a Pioneer attacker for the game-winning 83rd minute score.

“Unfortunately, it’s another set piece goal to lose, but just proud that these guys have been able to fight against any team in the league,” Duernberger said.

Until the final whistle, the Broncs battled, earning a corner kick a minute following the shot-on-goal, which was knocked away.

On a charge into open field for the Pioneers, Debbage charged back on defense, earning a yellow card for the contact made, but halting the breakaway.

Senior forward Xavi Csato fired a shot from tight left of the net in the 87th minute which was saved before a final minute effort from the Broncs.

Sophomore defender Max Schrader launched a long pass up the field, and Joasilus headed it over to Kostanjsek for a shot on goal, but was saved by the Pioneer goalie to solidify the win.

Kostanjsek scored Rider’s lone goal, leading the team in shots with three, and Joasilus posted the lone assist for the Broncs.

After his Senior Day performance, with an assist and a near second one in the final minutes, Joasilus described his role and mindset.

“For me, it’s all about helping out the team. It doesn’t matter what I’m called upon to do,” Joasilus said. “As long as I’m available, then I’m just always going to work myself out to bring something positive to the squad.”

Duernberger, reflecting on the season, shared the same sentiment as Joasilus of the brotherhood of the team after the Senior Day action.

“Really what it comes down to is brotherhood and family. I love these guys through the fun and the tough times and this group stuck together,” Duernberger said.

The Broncs will head back on the road for their final regular season game against Mount Saint Mary’s University on Nov. 5.