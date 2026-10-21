One final stop: Baker culminates basketball journey as a Bronc

By Samantha Clark

In the ever-changing landscape of modern collegiate athletics, the transfer portal has quickly become a revolving door, opening eyes to new opportunities and fresh starts. For graduate student guard Bryce Baker, that door has carried him through three different Division I programs, adding Rider as the final stop in his journey.

The long haul

Growing up in Mooresville, North Carolina, Baker’s history in athletics has always been defined by change, involving himself in any sport that called his name.

“I played football, lacrosse, rugby; I was on the swim team, track and field, I ran cross country,” Baker said. “I was all around; I was just an athlete, so I played where I was needed.”

Ahead of his senior year of high school, Baker was recruited to join rapper Kanye West’s Donda Academy team by his longtime friend and current Chicago Bulls guard Rob Dillingham.

“They thought I’d be a good addition to the team, and it just kinda worked out,” Baker said.

And so, Baker took his talents to Simi Valley, California, where he honed his skills with the best of the best, opening his eyes to how far the game could take him. Upon graduation, he took those skills with him to Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia for his freshman and sophomore seasons.

After Head Coach Jeff Jones announced his retirement, though, Baker took that as his sign to head somewhere closer to home. Baker entered the portal in 2024 and headed to Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina, just 30 minutes away from his mom.

Baker found a spot on the College of Charleston’s roster for the next season, where he reunited with his Team Charlotte’s Amateur Athletic Union head coach, who was hired to be an assistant for the Cougars.

However, at the beginning of the season, Baker pulled his groin, taking him out for the 2025-26 season, allowing him to take one more year to redshirt.

Road to Rider

For his final year of eligibility, Baker checked in with his roommate from his time at Donda, former Bronc Zion Cruz.

“I talked to him, to make sure I was comfortable at Rider,” Baker said. “That’s my guy.”

Cruz added, “Bryce reached out to me during his recruitment process, and I told him that Rider is a great place to get better, learn and continue to develop as a player. … He’s a hard worker, a great teammate, and someone you can always count on.”

After the university figured out a plan for Baker to receive his master’s degree and join the roster as a graduate student, Baker knew Lawrenceville could one day be home.

With his in-depth experience of play at the Division I level, Baker tops Rider’s roster as a leading force, a necessary component for a team of 14 new players.

“We were looking for guys that are coming out of winning programs,” Head Coach Kevin Baggett said. “He will be one of the guys that we are gonna lean on heavily.”

However, after multiple transfers, coaching staffs and injuries, Baker brings more to the courts than simply the game of basketball, he serves as an example to adapt, persevere and find opportunity through every obstacle.

“I definitely feel like I’ve grown personally and physically, just from my time being around different coaching staffs and programs,” Baker said. “It’s opened my eyes to possibilities … so my eyes are open.”