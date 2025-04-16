Students reflect on general education courses

By Hannah Newman

The journey toward a college degree comes with some mandatory pit stops for students, even if they do not necessarily believe they will help reach their final destination.

General education courses, required for Rider students to graduate, aim to prepare scholars for a wide variety of fields and professions, particularly if they do not go into jobs connected to their major.

As Rider’s Middle States accreditation approaches in 2027, the College of Arts and Sciences, as well as other branches of the university, are looking to revise its general education curriculum to enhance the student experience in the classroom, according to Kelly Bidle, who President Gregory Dell’Omo appointed as the new provost on April 8. “The impetus for starting this task force [revising general education requirements] … we’re getting ready to undergo our Middle States accreditation. … As far as meeting all the standards that are needed to be met for a college or university, one of the things they do address is the general education curriculum,” said Bidle, who began serving as the CAS dean in 2019.

Oral and written communication, scientific and quantitative reasoning, critical analysis and technological competency, at a minimum, are all classes that must be provided to students, according to Bidle. Other classes, such as technological competence, information literacy, cultural and global awareness and ethics are also suggested.

In a March survey from The Rider News, taken by 133 Rider undergraduate students within all three colleges; the Norm Brodsky College of Business, the CAS and the College of Education and Human Services; 78.2% of students voted that being required to take so many different classes outside of their major was overwhelming and affected their academic performance, and 71.4% of students said starting college taking similar classes to that of high school decreased their engagement in the classroom.

Defining ‘holistic’ education

All three colleges at Rider have different general education requirements, but students generally felt similarly about these classes, regardless of their college. The survey stated that 71.4% of students did not feel that those requirements contributed to their degree.

General education requirements could consist of an assortment of English, history, science, math with electives in humanities and social sciences depending on the student’s college.

Sophomore business administration major Eddie Tokmajian said, “I have to take a humanities elective and I really don’t want to because a lot of those humanities electives serve me no purpose in my business administration degree.”

However, the lack of choice they have in what types of classes to take can lessen the gravity of their engagement.

“If a student is not interested in what they have to fulfill for a requirement or whatever it may be, they will be less engaged and less determined to do well in courses, which will only further inhibit further learning outcomes,” said Adam Duggan, a sophomore secondary education major.

Although Duggan, who uses they/them pronouns, agrees that a well-rounded education is rational, having more variety in the classroom would immensely benefit student engagement and success, they said.

“I understand the theory behind holistic education, and I am typically a proponent of that,” said Duggan. “However, I feel like a lot of what’s required of students ends up not being used. There’s a difference between holistic education and time wasting.”

Duggan explained that there are classes that are applicable to their major and serve the purpose of well-rounded education, but those courses are not listed as an option to fulfill general education requirements.

“I, ironically, think that sort of a marketing class would be beneficial in a way, if you’re able to sell the idea of education and why students should be invested in your specific class that’ll help you keep students engaged,” said Duggan. “A lot of fine arts electives could be beneficial as a majority of students in secondary education, so middle and high school, … are involved in some sort of artistic secondary activity, and I think by understanding more of those student’s interests, [it] can lend educators to understand their students better, tailor lessons and just make an overall better experience.”

Sophomore chemistry major Jordan Dechert felt that the general education curriculum for the CAS is appropriate, but the amount each class needed to fulfill requirements became a downfall.

“My biggest issue is the amount,” Dechert said. “I don’t have a problem taking history, I don’t have a problem taking a language, but it’s two of each class, and if you have to take two of every gen-ed, it happens so quickly, and the next thing I know, it’s half of my degree requirements.”

Navigating narrow options

A Rider News survey question asked what students would like to see added to their general education curriculum, the options including a class in some form of art and design, mental health education, a sports class, technological skills and competences and media literacy.

Mental health education was voted the highest at 49.6% followed by art and design at 45.9%

“[Mental health education is] a good idea considering how many professions have negative effects on mental health,” said Dechert. “It’s also something that is important for people to be informed on.”

Another change that was suggested by Dechert was offering more of the same class, as spots can fill up fast, giving students the opportunity to fill a requirement on a deadline, but also taking away a learning experience.

Certain subjects have less variety and Dechert believed more should be offered to give students something that suits their interests so professors will have more students that want to be in their class.

“I went to look for a social perspective class and I wanted to take psychology but they just didn’t offer any psychology classes under that category so I have to take a sociology class,” said Dechert. “I don’t mind sociology but I would rather take a psychology class.”

Duggan added that having more variety in different areas of studies and colleges beyond a student’s major would enhance their classroom experience and serve general education’s purpose better than having a concrete curriculum that is parallel to classes students have taken before college.

“I can really appreciate what they’re trying to do … but I feel like requiring specific types of classes is not the correct way to go about that,” said Duggan. “[Students] should be given a credit amount that they have to meet in certain colleges … where you have to fill X amount of requirements and leaving specific courses up to the student to choose.”