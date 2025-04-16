SGA presidency uncontested for second year in a row

By Caitlyn Sutton and Zyheim Bell

With multiple uncontested positions in the Student Government Association’s 2025 election, this year’s Meet the Candidates Forum served as an opportunity for students to learn more about their future SGA representation.

Candidates were questioned about their plans to better the student experience at Rider, during a time of significant change on campus, as Rider President Gregory Dell’Omo and Provost DonnaJean Fredeen retire.

On April 10 at 11:30 a.m., Rue Auditorium became an open forum for a panel discussion with candidates for president, vice president, as well as chair positions in SGA.

Moira Geiger, a junior computer science major, is running uncontested for SGA president. The unopposed run for president is the second in two years.

Geiger plans to make SGA more accessible to the general student body. She wants to create a lasting impact on campus as a whole, making for a more open community.

In addition, Geiger disclosed plans for new legislation regarding mental health, including making training for mental health causes mandatory for student leaders and people in executive positions around campus.

Geiger said the idea of a new university president coming at the same time as her becoming the president of SGA is not intimidating, as she thinks two new presidents can be a catalyst for change.

“It brings a lot of opportunity to rewrite what student government looks like and rewrite what student participation looks like,” Geiger said.

Olivia Bucs, a junior marketing major, is running for SGA’s executive vice president. At the panel, she stated her campaign is formed around helping students involved in SGA become better professionals.

Bucs wants to implement professional development and ways for Rider students to prepare for jobs based on important things she has learned from communities she is a part of, such as DAARSTOC, an executive skill-building organization on campus.

As executive vice president, Bucs wants the student body to feel heard. She shared that those who hold executive positions cannot make change if they do not have open communication with the student body on their concerns. Bucs wants to forge a path for connection between students and people who hold positions of power in SGA.

“I want to actually talk to you guys,” Bucs said. “I want to know more, I want you to be honest with us.”

Andrew Antigua, a junior accounting major, is running against Elijah Banks, a junior criminal justice major, for vice president of administration and finances. Antigua serves as a member of the SGA finance board. Antigua told the audience that he feels the experience has equipped him with the skills necessary to handle the position and closed his speech with a “thank you” to his supporters.

Banks was not present at the forum.

After the panel, current SGA president Christina Natoli, a senior political science major, said she feels happy with the incoming governing body. With the introduction of a new screening process, Natoli believes the candidates demonstrated a great understanding of their roles.

“I think that the team that’s already in the process of being built is very strong,” Natoli said.

With many uncontested runs, involvement in student government appears to be changing. When asked about involvement, Natoli stressed for students to understand the importance of their feedback.

“Recognizing that SGA does have power and any feedback that we receive, we’re able to bring to administration,” Natoli said.

The voting period for SGA’s 2025-26 executive board and cabinet positions closes on April 16 at 11:59 p.m. Any full-time undergraduate student may vote. Information about how to vote can be found in SGA’s election emails.

Journey New is a copy editor for The Rider News and is the student organizations committee chair for SGA. They had no part in the writing or editing of this story.