Gospel Fest returns to Gill Chapel

By Jay Roberson

Returning to Gill Chapel for the first time in over 10 years, Gospel Fest took place on Feb. 24 to celebrate Black spirituality.

Microphones were set up in front of the organ next to a piano, keyboard and drums waiting for music to fill the room.

In recent years, the event took place in the Cavalla Room, but the location change was made to highlight the Gill Chapel and create a space similar to church, where Gospel music is traditionally performed.

Center for Diversity and Inclusion Director Jasmine Johnson said, “The Black church has a significance in the Black community, so we really wanted a church-like, almost homecoming feeling.”

The event was opened up with the “Negro National Anthem,” also known as “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Attendees stood and sang in unison.

Performers Gia and Jonathan Ware then performed “Bow Down and Worship” by Benjamin Dube among other songs before Nick Depass, sophomore psychology major and CDI student assistant, took the microphone to explain the meaning of Gospel.

Johnson said, “[Gospel Fest] is important for the month of February, but in general, just celebrating people for who they are and their backgrounds, whether religious or not, just gives everyone a chance to celebrate who they are.”

Following Depass’ speech was the Tabernacle Baptist Church Dance Ministry, featuring young Black dancers, returning to Gospel Fest again.

Their performance centered around themes of respect, reverence, resilience and reconciliation which opened with “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar and led into songs centered around spirituality like “Selah” by Kanye West.

Many attendees and performers taking part in Gospel Fest are community members, according to Johnson.

“This event has really become a staple. Not only in the Rider community, but in the greater community around us, and it’s one that I hope we’ll continue to do,” she said.

Samar Newsome ’02 received a warm welcome back when beginning his performance. The singer of “I Feel Good” performed his song again, but with an afro remix.

Newsome ensured the attendees learned the chorus of his song so everyone could join in and sing with him.

Center for Diversity and Inclusion Graduate Assistant Kyylah Harley said, “We talked about the essence of the Black church and how important it is in the Black community. So sharing those experiences and values with people who don’t necessarily identify with that is important, because now you get to see it all come together.”

Closing out the performances, Samuel Frisby and Friends returned to Gospel Fest to perform “Amazing” by Hezekiah Walker.

Senior Business Administration major and President of Black Student Union Desiree Pitt and junior data analytics major and president of Black Men Unified Dwight Pulliam made some closing remarks.

Pitt said, “The songs we heard tentatively as we witnessed the spirit reminds us that the Black church is more than just a place of worship. It has been a refuge, a movement and a place for humans and the lord.”

The final song, performed by Samuel Frisby and Friends, was “Total Praise” by Richard Smallwood. Once again, the audience joined in for one last song.

Pulliam said, “As we leave here tonight, let us not only carry the melodies in our hearts, but also the message that we are stronger together, that our voices matter and that our faith can be used to guide us forward.”