Locked-In Broncs win two key matches

By Benjamin Shinault

As Rider women’s soccer’s regular season dwindles down with the leaves on the trees, the 10th-seeded Broncs continue to battle for a spot in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.

Rider is now on a two-game winning streak after back-to-back shutout victories against Saint Peter’s on Oct. 23 and Marist on Oct. 27.

Defeathered

On Oct. 23, the Broncs took a short bus trip to Jersey City, New Jersey, to take on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, hoping to gain crucial ground in the standings.

Both teams demonstrated their defense in the first half of the game, as there were only eight shots on goal combined.

In the second half, Rider’s defense flaked a bit, and the Peacocks’ shot opportunities doubled in comparison to their first half performance with 11 shots in total.

The Broncs’ MAAC defensive player of the week, graduate student goalkeeper Ellie Sciancalepore, pulled through, stuffing any and all scoring opportunities for Saint Peter’s. Sciancalepore finished the match with seven total saves.

The Broncs’ only goal came from a penalty kick late in the second half from freshman midfielder Ava DeGeorge, which marked the second goal of her Rider career, both from penalty kicks.

With the Broncs up 1-0, the Peacocks gave their all, attempting four unanswered shots.

“As a team, we are good at absorbing the pressure in high pressure situations, and, for us, there were a few shots on goal, but as a goalkeeper, it’s my job to control and dictate the momentum,” Sciancalepore said.

With the 1-0 victory, the Broncs added three points, slowly working their way up the MAAC standings.

On the road again

On Oct. 27, Rider hit the road again to face the Marist Red Foxes. Coming off a massive win against Saint Peter’s, the Broncs needed to walk away with another road win, and that’s exactly what they did, putting Marist away 1-0.

The matchup between Saint Peter’s on Oct. 23 was eerily similar to the Marist match, as both teams could not get the offense flowing in the first half. The Broncs only had three total shots in comparison to Marist’s seven.

The Broncs had a strong opportunity in the third minute from senior midfielder Amanda Mendez, but the ball sailed right into the Marist goalkeeper’s waiting hands.

The Broncs’ next shot found the back of the net off a shot from junior midfielder Margret Fridriksson for her first goal of the season.

The Rider defense locked-in after the goal, rejecting all seven chances that Marist created in the second half.

Sciancalepore held strong once again, blocking 14 total shots. This season, Sciancalepore has recorded seven shutouts, bringing her career total to 22. With that, she is the all-time shutout leader for Rider women’s soccer, surpassing Bethany May-Howard’16.

“It’s a really big honor and privilege,” Sciancalepore said, “It’s just a testament to the backlines that I’ve played with, especially this year.”

Rider walked away with yet another clutch road victory 1-0 and picked up another three points.

Taking a look at the standings, as of Oct. 28, the Broncs are only three points back from the seventh seed, Iona, and only one point from Sacred Heart. The Broncs’ next matchup will be at home against Mount Saint Mary’s, who are tied with the Broncs in points at 11. Rider has struggled at home this season – winless with two draws.

Rider looks to snap its losing streak Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+.