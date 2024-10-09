MAAC preseason poll: Men’s basketball placed seventh, women’s ninth

By Kadie DiGiuseppe and Benjamin Shinault

A year after both Rider men’s and women’s basketball saw early exits in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, it’s time to flip the calendar and look toward the 2024-2025 season.

On Oct. 8, the MAAC released their preseason All-MAAC teams as well as the preseason coaches poll that revealed Rider basketball had no players on the preseason All-MAAC teams, on both the women’s and men’s side.

In the preseason coaches poll, Rider men’s basketball was predicted to finish in the seventh spot and women’s basketball slotted in at the ninth spot.

New Broncs on the block

From being ranked as the top team in last year’s preseason coaches poll, Rider men’s basketball saw a significant change for the 2024-25 year.

Rider’s preseason seeding dropped to the seventh slot following a season where it finished the regular season fourth in the conference until its typical eliminator, the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, erased them.

The Broncs’ target on their back has since been removed only to be replaced by a chip on their shoulder.

With 10 new Broncs hitting the floor, it is hard to know what exactly the Broncs will look like this season. .

The Broncs also did not see any of their players on the preseason All-MAAC teams, making them the highest-seeded team without a recognized player. Last year, Rider forward Mervin James was named the MAAC Preseason player of the year, and guard Allen Powell made it onto All-MAAC second team.

Men’s basketball will begin its season at home on Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. in an exhibition against Holy Family.

Elevated expectations

Looking to turn up the heat after last season’s quarterfinal exit to the nationally ranked Fairfield Stags, Rider women’s basketball saw a small jump up in the MAAC preseason coaches poll.

Before last season, Rider was ranked 10th out of the 11 teams in the MAAC, but, this year, the Lynn Milligan-led Broncs edged their way to the ninth seed, as the conference expanded to 13 teams with the introduction of Merrimack and Sacred Heart.

The Broncs acquired two transfers and four freshmen following last season, where Milligan and the team said goodbye to five graduates and a few transfers.

The women’s team also saw none of its players picked for any of the preseason All-MAAC teams. Last year, guard Makayla Firebaugh was named to preseason All-MAAC second team.

Women’s basketball will host Navy on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. to begin its season. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.