President Loyack introduces Extended Leadership Team

By Caroline Haviland

Following the announcement of his Senior Leadership Team on Sept. 3, President John Loyack revealed an additional list of people joining him at the vanguard of his administration, forming his Extended Leadership Team.

In a facultywide email sent by the President’s Office, Loyack said this new team includes members he introduced in the Senior Leadership Team, as well as other constituents within the university.

“Over the past two days, the full leadership team came together to strengthen our connections, deepen our understanding of one another, and establish how we will work collectively to guide Rider’s future,” the Sept. 12 email said.

Those only named on Loyack’s larger leadership team who also sat on former Rider President Gregory Dell’Omo’s Cabinet include Vice President for Student Affairs Nicholas Barbati; Vice President of Enrollment Management Drew Aromando; Vice President of University Operations Mike Reca and Athletic Director Don Harnum.

“I am so excited to be a part of this new team with the new leadership here at the university. I am thrilled to be under the leadership of President Loyack. It’s a strong team and I think they are all really working together for the students at Rider which is the reason why we’re all here,” Barbati said.

Other members newly introduced to this administration’s leadership are Executive Secretary to the President Wilda Bleakley; Dean of the College of Education and Human Services Jeannine Dingus-Eason; Dean of the Norm Brodsky College of Business Eugene Kutcher; Dean of Students Christine Melhourn and Dean of Libraries Sharon Whitfield.

In an interview on Sept. 15 with The Rider News, Loyack said he always planned to have two leadership teams in place of the university’s previous presidential cabinet, which was based on personal preference, an action that symbolizes his leadership style. Thinking of the future, Loyack said he finds value in changing his leadership team around when necessary to learn more about each member and make any proper realignments.

“I think that helps broaden the perspective of leaders and gets some new ideas into areas,” Loyack said. “All of that accelerates the recovery process.”