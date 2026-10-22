Jesus Christ Superstar opens Oct. 23

By Cal Sutton

Jesus Christ Superstar is opening on Oct. 23 and will run until Oct. 25 at The Yvonne Theater.

The shows are on Oct 23 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students and senior citizens and $5 for Rider students with their ID through a Rider Key login.

Judas Iscariot will be played by senior musical theatre major Nia Chavis.

Jesus of Nazareth will be played by junior musical theatre major Danny Hanna.

Mary Magdalene will be played by senior musical theatre major Alexis Archer.

For the rest of the cast and crew, view the show’s program.

Tickets for each show can be purchased on Rider’s website.