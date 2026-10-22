Graphic by Cal Sutton/The Rider News, photos by Abby Ray/The Rider News

Jesus Christ Superstar opens Oct. 23

3 days ago
79 1 minute read

By Cal Sutton

Jesus Christ Superstar is opening on Oct. 23 and will run until Oct. 25 at The Yvonne Theater.

The shows are on Oct 23 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students and senior citizens and $5 for Rider students with their ID through a Rider Key login.

Judas Iscariot will be played by senior musical theatre major Nia Chavis.

Jesus of Nazareth will be played by junior musical theatre major Danny Hanna.

Mary Magdalene will be played by senior musical theatre major Alexis Archer.

For the rest of the cast and crew, view the show’s program.

Tickets for each show can be purchased on Rider’s website.

Tags
3 days ago
79 1 minute read
Photo of Cal Sutton

Cal Sutton

Cal Sutton is the managing editor at The Rider News. He is a junior journalism major with a minor in… More »

Related Articles

Students stand in front of the Bart Luedeke Center advocating for safer parking lots.

Students protest for parking safety concerns

November 15, 2023
graphic of Student Salaries Wanted poster

Rider admits to fault in missing student wages 

November 15, 2023

Security Briefs

November 15, 2023
Terrell Austin

Rider students given chance to intern in D.C. for semester

November 15, 2023
Back to top button