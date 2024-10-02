Rider drops two straight; shut out by Iona and Army

By Benjamin Shinault

In a rematch of last season’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships, the Iona Gaels were able to get revenge over the Broncs by winning 1-0 on Sept. 28.

With the shutout loss, Rider saw its winning streak get snapped at six games. They opened up MAAC play with a loss.

On Oct. 1, Rider took a trip to West Point, New York, to take on the Army Black Knights but the scoreless drought followed along as Rider lost 2-0.

‘We didn’t finish our chances’

On a dreary, rainy afternoon in New Rochelle, New York, the Broncs took on an opponent in last year’s MAAC Championships. The weather appeared to foreshadow the Broncs’ glum performance, as they were shut out 1-0.

The match opened up with plenty of chances from senior midfielder Bryan Akongo, who had a shot on goal in the sixth minute. Unfortunately, the ball sailed to the right of the goal post. Soon after, in the 17th minute, the ball was sent sailing over the crossbar.

“It was a chance where the ball was there to be won between me and the keeper and a defender. I was able to get a flick, and unfortunately, it hit the bar,” Akongo said about his first goal opportunity.

Akongo got another opportunity 11 minutes later to put the Broncs on the board, but the ball never met the back of the net.

“I think the keeper got a little touch on it,” Akongo said, “that chance was really to just get a shot off and just keep the keeper busy.”

By the end of the match, the Broncs had 17 total shots, but only six on goal.

“The amount of shots and corners we had [demonstrated success statistically], but unfortunately, we didn’t finish our chances,” Head Coach Chad Duernberger said.

Later on in the 17th minute, Akongo got another shot with Iona’s goalkeeper coming out of the net, but Akongo just missed it, as the ball clanged off the left side of the post.

In the 29th minute, Iona was able to score the one and only goal of the match – a penalty kick that resulted from an infraction from junior midfielder Momo Diop.

Despite the loss, Duernberger was pleased with how the offense performed.

“To go to a place like Iona and be able to get as many shots as we did, we are very pleased with that,” Duernberger said, “we just didn’t have the final product.”

The Broncs were also able to get 14 corner kicks in comparison to Iona’s three. Yet, once again, Rider was not able to take advantage of what the Gaels were offering them.

“Most of the performance, I thought we were a lot more threatening in front of the net compared to the other games where we won,” Akongo said. “We were happy about the fact that we were able to create chances and create openings.”

Rider had an opportunity in the 89th minute from graduate student midfielder Andrew Erickson, but it was once again saved by Iona. The Broncs chalked up the loss.

“If there was any positive take away from the match, it would be the statistical side of things,” Duernberger said, “I think we actually played pretty well, and sometimes that is just how the sport goes.”

Drought continues

It seems as if the scoring bug hopped on the bus to West Point, New York, when the Broncs took on the Army Black Knights as they were again shut out 2-0.

Similar to the Iona matchup, the Broncs were able to create plenty of opportunities around the 18-yard box as they finished the match with 19 shots with only six on goal.

During the late afternoon match, Army played aggressive against the Broncs as they tallied 13 fouls in comparison to Rider’s two.

Diop came close to ending the scoring drought in the first half with a laser towards the Army’s goalkeeper but it deflected off the top rail and just out of the reach of the outstretched keeper’s arms.

Senior midfielder Jack McGeechan also had a close look but once again, the ball couldn’t land.

The Broncs now look toward Merrimack on Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. to break the scoring drought and losing streak.