Security Briefs

By Caroline Haviland

Precarious parking

Off-roading. On Feb. 8 at 9:07 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the grassy area alongside a gated sorority parking lot for a report of property damage. Once on location, Public Safety met with Facilities Management who reported tire tracks leading through the grass into the parking lot. Public Safety was able to review camera footage of the area and observed a student’s vehicle driving from the roadway, through the grass and parking in the gated lot. The incident was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Impaired exit sign

Defaced frame. On Feb.11 at 10:28 a.m., Public Safety was conducting a “park, walk and talk,” where officers build relationships with the community, of Switlik Hall when they discovered damage to university property. While conducting the walkthrough of the building, Public Safety discovered that someone had taken the faceplate off on one of the exit signs, causing damage to the frame and lighting. Facilities management was contacted to repair the exit sign.

Emergency evaluation

Ambulance rescue. On Feb. 11 at 3:50 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Bart Luedeke Center for a medical emergency. Upon their arrival, they met with a nauseous individual who had been vomiting. After an evaluation, an ambulance was contacted to respond for further treatment. Lawrence Township EMS arrived on location and transported them to a hospital.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock