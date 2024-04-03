Security Briefs

By Caroline Haviland

Motor Mishap

Two vehicle accident. On March 28 at 6:32 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident that occurred near the South Entrance. Upon its arrival, Public Safety met with both drivers involved. One of the vehicles had started to slow and pull over to the curb before coming to a stop. The second vehicle then drove up, striking the stopped vehicle. No injuries were reported. The incident is currently under investigation by the Lawrence Township Police.

Dryer on Fire

Olson Laundry Fire. On March 29 at 4:04 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Olson Residence Hall for an activated fire alarm. Upon Public Safety’s arrival, they were informed by students evacuating the building that smoke was coming from the basement laundry area. When Public Safety made it into the basement, they found smoke that was coming from one of the dryers which caught on fire. The Lawrence Township Fire Department was contacted before Public Safety extinguished the flames with a fire extinguisher. The Fire Department arrived on scene, ensured the fire was out and vented the smoke. Once the building was deemed safe, the students were allowed to reoccupy Olson Hall. Facilities Management was notified and the dryer was removed.

Stolen Property

Misplaced microwave. On April 1 at 1:45 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Switlik Residence Hall for the report of a stolen microwave. Facilities Management called Public Safety after noticing that the microwave located in one of the hallways had been stolen. The plate that tethered the microwave to the wall had been pried off the wall. Public Safety is currently investigating.

-Information provided by Public Safety Capt. Matthew Babcock