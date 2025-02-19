Security Briefs

By Brianna Velazquez

Evening quarrel

Boisterous confrontation. On Feb. 14 at 4:00 p.m., Public Safety received a phone call for an unknown altercation occurring inside of Hill Hall. The nature of the call prompted Public Safety to contact the police for assistance. Public Safety and the Lawrence Police arrived and discovered two groups of students who had been involved in a verbal altercation. No police action was taken. Public Safety investigated and referred the incident to the Office of Community Standards.

Foggy judgement

Scattered ash. On Feb. 14 at 11:23 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Olson Hall for the report of someone smoking in the basement. Upon their arrival, Public Safety met with Facilities Management, who reported they discovered the signs that someone had been smoking in the basement. Public Safety discovered two chairs set-up near the basement doors with smoking ash scattered around the area. The items were removed and the area cleaned. Public Safety is investigating.

Wacky weather

Treacherous trees. On Feb. 16 at 7:39 p.m., Public Safety responded to the front of the Student Recreation Center for reports of the sound of a loud crash. Upon their arrival, Public Safety discovered a large tree branch had fallen covering the sidewalk. Public Safety cleared the sidewalk and notified Facilities Management so they could clear the tree branch and debris out of the area.