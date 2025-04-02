Security Briefs

By Caitlyn Sutton

Running curbs

Around the gate. On March 27, Public Safety was dispatched to the Fine Arts Lot for the report of a vehicle driving over the curb, into the lot. A witness reported seeing the vehicle bypass the gate arm to enter the lot. The witness identified the car and Public Safety confirmed it with security footage. The driver was identified as a student. This incident has been referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Suspicious student

Covered windows. On March 28 at 9:26 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Fine Arts for the report of a suspicious person. It was reported to Public Safety that there was an individual, sitting in a room with the window to the room covered. Upon their arrival, Public Safety spoke with the individual, who was cooperative and identified as a student. They were found to be studying and left the building without incident.

Lights out

Power failure. On March 31 at approximately 12:30 p.m., the campus briefly lost power. The power failure was campus wide. Public Safety contacted Lawrence Township who reported that a transformer had caught fire off campus. Facilities management was notified and power was later restored.