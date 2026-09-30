Security briefs

4 days ago
38 1 minute read

Suspicious scent


Strong smells. On Sept. 21, at 9:45 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Hill Hall for the report of a marijuana odor. Residence Life staff reported to Public Safety that a strong odor of marijuana was detected around the exterior of the building. Public Safety checked the outside and did not find the source of the odor. The same odor was reported two more times, at 10:18 p.m. and 10:49 p.m., but, again, after thorough checks, the source was not found.

Basement buddies 


Squatters or students. On Sept. 23, at 11:03 a.m., Public Safety received reports from Residence Life staff that there were individuals potentially squatting in the basement of Kroner Hall. Public Safety responded to the building and met with the people in the basement, who they identified as resident students of Kroner Hall. No issue was found and Public Safety departed.

On top of the world


Unsecured roof access. On Sept. 24, at 2:30 p.m., Public Safety was alerted to a post on Fizz, of a short video clip showing a male sitting on the roof of a building that was identified as the Fine Arts Building. Public Safety responded to the building and did not find anyone on the roof, but did find that the roof hatch was not secure, and the device to secure it was malfunctioning. Facilities Management was contacted to secure the roof. Public Safety is investigating.

4 days ago
38 1 minute read
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