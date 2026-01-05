Broncs hit first 10-game losing streak in program history with loss to Siena

By Samantha Clark

The Rider Broncs hosted the Siena Saints in their fourth matchup in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play, falling 74-65 in their first game of the new year to mark their tenth straight loss, the most in program history.

A historic loss

Securing possession out of the tip off, the Broncs could not get one up until sophomore forward Davis Bynum splashed a fadeaway jumpshot for the first points of the game.

Sophomore guard Flash Burton drove to the basket for two, and senior guard Zion Cruz followed with the same just 20 seconds later. The pair combined for 37 points, with Cruz reaching a new season high with 20 points.

Cruz, with a crucial steal to put the ball back into the hands of the Broncs, opened the door for a layup from junior guard Antwan Wilson.

The Saints then went on a 5-0 run to tie the game up at 8-8, which was broken by a pair of free throws from senior forward Shemani Fuller, later hitting a jumpshot for Rider’s first field goal in over six minutes.

Junior guard Caleb Smith sank a layup to pick up his first two of the half, later repeating this after a minute and a half of play.

Burton sank both shots from the line and splashed a two from deep to make up the point deficit, tying the game, once again, at 21-21.

Continuing to drive in the paint, Burton hit a double-teamed shot over multiple defenders and followed with two more shots at the line.

Fuller obtained the defensive rebound, allowing for two shots at the line by Wilson and getting two of his own a little over two minutes later, giving the Broncs the opportunity to slowly add numbers to the scoreboard.

Cruz, getting a look in the paint, lays one up and in over his defending Saint, ending the half down 40-31.

Opening the half with an almost immediate 3-pointer, Cruz splashed one up just beyond the arc.

Bynum drained a layup just under the net, setting the Broncs on a 5-0 run that held Siena scoreless for the first two and a half minutes.

Despite pressure of the shot clock winding down to under five seconds, Cruz hit a deep two straight out of the inbound.

The Broncs followed with a drought for over two minutes, however, in this time, they did not allow a single field goal from the Saints.

Siena later splashed a 3-pointer, but Burton responded with the same on the other end of the court less than 30 seconds later.

Continuing to make an effort on the wood, Burton drove through the paint for a floating jumpshot, doing the same on the next possession after a steal from freshman guard AB Coulibaly.

Rider continued on a scoreless streak for the following three minutes, allowing Siena’s 10–0 run, until Wilson sank a deep two, arcing over both of his defenders.

Cruz, off of his own miss, secured the steal for a second chance, lacing the layup and picking up two more.

Senior forward Mohamad Diallo opened play fresh out of the timeout with the first dunk of the new year, assisted by Wilson, who later fought through multiple defending Saints under the net to lace one up and in, breaking another scoreless streak for the Broncs.

With a jumpshot from deep, Cruz picked up two more, and, after a backcourt violation, did the same a minute later.

With one minute left of play, Cruz splashed a 3-pointer, pushing him to leading all scorer status with 18 points.

The matchup was rounded out with play from freshman guard Kristupas Kepežinskas, who laced a triple for his first points of the game, and Cruz, who splashed a quick two, bringing the Broncs down by nine, 74-65.

“We’ve just got to win one,” Head Coach Kevin Baggett said, “I think once you win one, everybody exhales.”

The Broncs aim to snap their longest running losing streak when they head to Connecticut to face the Fairfield Stags on Jan. 9. The matchup will be streamed at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.