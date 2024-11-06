Broncs sunk by Navy in season opener

By Kadie DiGiuseppe

After facing turnover problems, missing shots and lacking on the defensive side of the court, Rider women’s basketball started its season with a lackluster home loss against Navy, 74-52.

“We didn’t necessarily reach a lot of the goals, or our game-specific goals, that we had, but some goals that I have as far as giving our young kids a taste [are] getting our different lineups in there to see what we can do, getting people comfortable and getting the offense a better pace. I think we did accomplish some of those things,” said Head Coach Lynn Milligan.

The Broncs fought an uphill battle on Nov. 4, as the first quarter’s score read 16-6 after turning over the ball 10 times. Senior guard Mariona Cos-Morales gave Rider its first four points by connecting on two layups.

The struggles persisted into the second quarter for the Broncs, as the Broncs’ defense allowed Navy to score continuously, putting Rider behind 37-18 at halftime.

The first half proved that this new team with five freshmen and two transfers is still searching for its on-court chemistry.

“Off the court, we’re super super close, so we just need to find that connection on the court as well,” said senior guard Gabby Turco, who transferred from La Salle.

Turco, who shot 50% from beyond the arc along with two 3-pointers in her Bronc debut.

After halftime, Rider went down by 22 points, but senior guard Sanaa Redmond completed a steal to give freshman guard Camryn Collins her first collegiate points off a fastbreak.

“As a freshman, I really use them as support, so I think it’s very helpful to know that my teammates have my back,” said Collins when talking about her new teammates.

Continuing to rack up points, Turco reached the rim to get the and-one basket, which put the Broncs within 17 points.

Turco also contributed in the paint shortly before another freshman guard, Amany Lopez, scored her first points.

The Broncs shot over 32% during the game, compared to Navy’s 40% shots. Turco led the team in scoring and time played with 21 points in 34 minutes and 6-12 from the field.

Freshman guard Emmy Roach led the team with six rebounds, and Collins ended the affair with double-digits points.

After the game, Turco expressed her belief that the team will overcome struggles, “This is game one. We’ve got 30 in a season, so we’ll get it together.”

Rider will be back in action when they travel to Brooklyn, New York, to play Long Island University Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.