Broncs unable to find the back of the net against the Saints

By Emma Geremia-Hartigan

Rider women’s soccer, looking to respond after opening Metro Conference play with a 3-0 loss to Fairfield on Sept. 5, was unable to find the back of the net before the final whistle, falling 6-0 to Siena at Ben Cohen Field on Sept. 12.

Matching their level

Rider came out with more control in the opening half, keeping possession and creating opportunities against a highly-ranked Metro team.

“I thought we had a really good first half and our ball possession was the better of the two teams,” Hounsome said.

The Saints found the first three chances of the match, one of which was saved by sophomore goalkeeper Ashley Moore.

On a corner kick, junior midfielder Ava DeGeorge took a chance, missing high as well.

Junior forward Tess Ferrie and senior forward Ava Ferrie took their shots midway through the opening half, with Tess Ferrie’s shot being saved and Ava Ferrie’s being the final of the sequence.

Near the end of the half, the Saints picked up the pressure with a shot in the 33rd minute, forcing Moore to make another save

Following substitutions, the Saints took the corner and found the back of the net in the 38th minute.

Rider recorded four shots in the first half and limited Siena to one goal heading into halftime.

Head Coach Drayson Hounsome said he was pleased with how Rider competed in the opening half.

“Disappointed to give up a goal before halftime, but really proud of how we battled and showed good passion in that first half,” Hounsome said.

Game gets away

Rider continued to compete after halftime, but could not convert their opportunities into goals as the Saints’ chances began to snowball.

In the first few minutes of the half, Siena added their second goal for a 2-0 deficit for Rider.

Moving quickly after surrendering a score, senior back Bethie Morgan took a shot at the net.

A swift counterattack commenced for the Saints where they broke through once more.

Three of the Saints’ goals came within the first 15 minutes, while another other two were added around halfway through the second half.

The Broncs finished with eight shots on the day, including three on goal, while Moore made seven saves on the day.

“I was really proud of how they played and competed,” Hounsome said. “They won the loose balls and followed the game plan to a tee.”

The Broncs had similar setups to Siena, but struggled to produce the same quality when opportunities were presented near the goal.

In the second half, the Saints held a 14-4 shot advantage over the Broncs.

Hounsome credited the quality of the Saints’ in -game play throughout the match.

“Despite our drive, our passion, our effort, quality will often override that. I think it just highlights the level of quality they have,” Hounsome said.

Rider was outshot 22-8 overall, with three of its eight shots reaching the Siena goalkeeper.

The Broncs will return to the road to face off against the Canisius University Golden Griffins on Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.