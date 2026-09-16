Rider continues to slip, drops to 0-6 record on the 2026 season

By Patrick Madigan and Joey Poto

Rider field hockey continues to stumble, falling 3-0 to Lafayette University and 5-0 to Temple University, making their record 0-6 after their on-the-road start of the season.

Adding to the loss column

The Rider Broncs traveled to Pennsylvania to face off against the Lafayette Leopards on Sept. 11, where they got shutout, 3-0.

The Leopards pounced in the opening section of the game, launching six shots until they scored a penalty stroke goal midway through the first period.

Just over two minutes into the second period, the Leopards scored again and extended the lead to 2-0.

In the final minutes of the first half, freshman defender Addison McConnell made sure the Leopards could not cash in the score.

Things would go on a high note in the third quarter for Lafayette, who scored a goal on a penalty corner.

However, the Broncs’ offense never took off, giving the Leopards the blowout 3-0 win.

Strong start dwindles

The start of the Sept. 13 matchup against Temple seemed to show promise for Rider, as both teams combined for only three shots, two for the Owls and one for the Broncs.

However, Temple opened the second period with three straight shots, adding three more during the rest before Rider could respond with their own shot.

Right after the Broncs were finally able to get a shot off, the Owls would score, and from there, things continued to unravel.

“We started off strong today. We were following the game plan, until we didn’t,” Head Coach Gina Carey-Smith said.

The third period is where Temple caught fire, scoring three times on nine shots during the period, while the Broncs were only able to put up two shots.

The fourth period did not aid in the fall either, as Temple added on another goal to finish the game with another Bronc loss, 5-0.

The Broncs were outshot 28-4, marking their fourth-straight game without scoring a goal.

The only shot on goal for Rider came from senior midfielder Ang Borisow, while Temple had nine players with at least one shot on goal.

Junior goalkeeper Jade Regnart, despite allowing the five goals, saved several shots throughout the game that gave Rider multiple chances to get back into the game.

“From my side, I’ve been reminding the team in our huddles about the small steps forward we’re making and continuing to climb that ladder,” Regnart said.“At the end of the day, it’s about focusing on what we can control, taking the positives from each game, learning from the negatives and bringing that mindset into the next one.”

Carey-Smith expressed the mindset needed for her squad heading into Northeast-Conference play.

“We need to play as a team, not as individuals. We are hoping these first six games prepared us to compete in the NEC,” Carey-Smith said.

Rider will head on the road to face Long Island University in their first NEC game on Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. The Broncs will then return home to Ben Cohen Field to face off against Georgetown University on Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. The game against Georgetown will be streamed on ESPN+.