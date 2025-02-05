NJ gubernatorial primary debates held on Rider campus

By Caroline Haviland and Jay Roberson

The first debates between the Democratic and Republican candidates for New Jersey’s next gubernatorial election were held at Rider in the Bart Luedeke Center Theater, bringing lively discussions to Lawrenceville amid a tense political climate.

The events, hosted by the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics on Feb. 2 and 4, welcomed a live audience open to members of the Rider community and the public.

Rider sponsored past debates between New Jersey politicians, but the gubernatorial debates were the first with an in-person audience.

Democratic Debate

From left to right: Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

Destiny Pagan/The Rider News

On Feb. 2, on stage behind their podiums, each with a Rider University mug, stood the evening’s Democratic contenders: former Senate President Steve Sweeney, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

The debate started off with questions on capping the amount of state aid a school district can lose per year, stirring up passionate comments from each of the candidates.

“When we are in a system where you plan as a district and as a community for what your school budget is going to be, you’re trying to meet the needs of all your students,” said Spiller, a former high school teacher. “What cannot be the solution is having it reduced to such a level that you have students in those classrooms who don’t get to take courses or get the support they need. That’s not the space we go in. That’s why I think it’s an easy one to agree on.”

After the audience heard more responses from the participants, the conversation moved onto the topic of initiative and referendums, which allows voters to put proposals on the ballot to effect statewide policies.

Currently, only the legislature has the ability to do this.

“Of course giving the opportunity to regular people to put initiative and valid referendums out there is a positive. It encourages more democracy and we can trust our residents that they can make smart decisions,” said Fulop.

Sweeney offered an opposing view.

“We’re talking about how much we hate the amount of money that’s in politics. Do you realize how much money is spent on initiatives? The working class people don’t have the same tools. No, I don’t support it,” said Sweeney. “I support elections that elect a governor and a legislature and if you’re unhappy with what they do, you should not vote for them again.

Democratic candidates Steve Sweeney (left), Ras Baraka (center) and Steven Fulop (right) stand on stage at the debate on Feb. 2.

Destiny Pagan/The Rider News

The discussion switched to the state budget, and what areas of the budget the candidates planned to cut in their tenure.

“The spending keeps going up. Jersey transit in the summer, we mentioned the trains are always late or canceled all together. Childcare costs are the second highest in the country. So what we need to do is run a more efficient government,” said Gottheimer. “Part of my tax cut plan is to cut property taxes, give people and seniors a break, a break on rent and help deal with affordability.”

Baraka added on to this point with his own sentiment regarding why the state budget has gone up 61% during Gov. Phil Murphy’s term.

“Yeah, our costs are high, our spending is high. We gave millionaires tax breaks from 2010 to 2022 in a total of $215 billion, of course we don’t have any money,” said Baraka. “We let the wealthy get away, we’ve taken from the poor, and we made the middle class flip the bill. That’s what’s happening. And people are beating around the bush trying to make this continue to happen.”

Sherrill finished off the commentaries regarding the budget showing ways she plans to split the state’s aid amongst different areas.

“We can drive in federal money. I’ve driven in over $50 billion including for funding of the Gateway Tunnel project, including making sure we’re funding flooding in my district, making sure we’re funding mental health issues…. We’ve also got to address and attack the state budget system,” said Sherrill. “It’s going to involve more transparency and making sure we have people paying their taxes.”

Republican Debate

From left to right: radio host Bill Spadea, Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, former State Senator Ed Durr and State Senator Jon Bramnick. Destiny Pagan/The Rider News

2021 nominee and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, State Senator Jon Bramnick, radio host Bill Spadea and former State Senator Ed Durr took the stage for the Republican debate on Feb. 4.

Each nominee was asked what executive orders they would repeal or sign on their first day in office. All candidates had similar stances on ending state sanctuary.

Ciattarelli said, “I would end sanctuary cities for one simple reason: if we’re a law-and-order state, we have to follow law and order. And the federal law is that you have to cooperate with the federal government.”

Though the first round of responses went fairly smooth, candidates began to speak over and target each other in their answers.

Ciattarelli and Spadea spent a lot of the debate going back and forth regarding different claims about each other.

Radio host Bill Spadea (left) and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (right) exchange remarks on the debate stage.

Destiny Pagan/The Rider News

In response to allegations made, Spadea said, “You know, Jack’s lobbyist buddies have done a great job of coming through for 10 years of my show.”

Another issue presented was access to abortion which yielded a unique response from each candidate.

Bramnick said, “I am pro-choice with a strong feeling about late-term abortions. I do not support that, but I am pro-choice. Now we got people like Jack Ciattarelli. You never know where he is. You never know which side he is on with an issue.”

In opposition, Durr said, “I’m pro-life, and I stand by that, and I do not agree with abortion being used as a form of birth control when we have so many options available for birth control.”

Because of recurring disruptions from each candidate during the debate, the moderator had to take away turns from those who disrupted another nominee.

Schools and book banning were hot topics during the debate as each candidate gave their approach to different issues.

Durr said, “We have too much bloat in our department of education, but what we really have is a power that is corrupt, the [New Jersey Education Association], and I love good teachers, but I don’t think good teachers want their union dues going to support a guy who’s running for governor…”

Similarly, Spadea felt that the state is spending too much money on schools that aren’t doing as well.

“The schools in Princeton, it costs about $18,000 to educate one kid. … In Newark, New Jersey, you’re spending more than a billion dollars and nine out of 10 children cannot do math at grade level,” said Spadea.

Despite some distractions from different candidates, each nominee was able to speak about the ways they aim to keep New Jersey in good standing.