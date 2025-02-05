Security Briefs

By Caroline Haviland

Suspected smoke

Marijuana reported. On Jan. 25, at 10:52 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Moore Residence Hall for the report of the odor of suspected marijuana. Public Safety arrived on location and met with Residence Life staff, who reported detecting the odor in the building. The building was searched to find the source, but the source could not be found inside the building.

Noisy neighbors

Caught underage. On Jan. 25, at 11:41 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Phi Sigma Sigma for the report of an alcohol violation. Upon arrival, Public Safety met Residence Life staff who responded to a room for a noise complaint. When the community assistant arrived at the room, they discovered underage students in the presence of alcohol. Public Safety assisted Residence Life with identifying everyone in the room and documented the incident. The incident was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Stolen signs

Banner burglar. On Feb. 1, at 3:25 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Alumni Gym for the report of a theft. Upon their arrival, Public Safety met with athletic staff who reported the theft of a banner. Through an investigation, a student was identified removing the banner. This incident has been referred to the Office of Community Standards.