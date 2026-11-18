From TikTok to the mailbox: Are Rider’s marketing strategies actually attracting prospective students?

By Meghan Safier

Rider has increased their online marketing initiatives to showcase campus life, promote university events and attract incoming freshmen and transfer students.

Trendy social media videos and personalized admissions gifts are some of the new ways the university is pushing its name to the next generation of Broncs.

But, are these strategies actually influencing students’ decisions to attend Rider?

As Rider continues to deal with its ongoing accreditation concerns, the university has continued to utilize its students in its marketing and recruitment efforts.

Rider is working to create a stronger image for prospective students and their families. One of the most noticeable changes has been Rider’s increased social media presence.

The university’s Instagram and TikTok accounts highlight a variety of student-created content, including campus events, traditions and “Day in the Life” videos.

These platforms allow prospective students to get a closer look at what life at Rider could be like before ever stepping foot on campus. Some of the university’s recent marketing initiatives include Cranchella, admissions gifts and swag, campus improvements and promotional content that highlights student involvement. These efforts are meant to showcase Rider as more than just an academic institute.

However, social media is only one part of the university’s recruitment strategy. Traditional marketing tactics, including mailed flyers and promotional materials, continue to reach prospective students directly.

For some current students, the decision to attend Rider had less to do with social media and more to do with the academic and financial opportunities the university offered.

Senior secondary education major Madilyn Janosz stated, “I found out and decided to attend [Rider] because of the strong education program and amazing scholarship opportunities.”

While academic programs and financial assistance remain important factors, other students recognize the role that university marketing can play in creating an initial interest.

Sophomore communication studies major Hope Hall shared her perspective on Rider’s marketing efforts and how they influenced her decision to transfer to the university.

Hall said, “The social media wasn’t the reason I transferred [to Rider], my sister convinced me it was a good opportunity; however, I did take note of a few fun events, such as the egg hunt.”

Rather than simply advertising academic programs, Rider uses these platforms to highlight the everyday experiences that make its campus unique.

Still, the effectiveness of these marketing efforts raises an important question: Are students actually making their college decisions based on what they see online?

“I’m from out of state, so I only really heard about Rider from a flyer in the mail. This led me to go to the website and apply online. I never really checked the Instagram until I actually got accepted” said Haley Soule, a senior music education major.

For some students, traditional promotional materials may be more impactful. Mailed flyers and admissions materials give prospective students and families information about academic programs, scholarships and campus opportunities.

Whether through a social media post, a campus event or a flyer arriving in the mail, Rider’s challenge is finding the right combination of marketing strategies to turn prospective students into future Broncs.