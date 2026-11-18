By Mallory Hoelzl



Top-ranked judo national athlete and sophomore sports management major Jayden Sanchez, is currently preparing at the Colton Brown Training Center to compete in the 2028 Olympics at just 18 years old.

Sanchez mainly works with two-time Olympian Colton Brown, and has been training with him since high school.

“[Brown] was an amazing, amazing role model for me. If I’m gonna make a run for the Olympics, I want to do it with him,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez graduated from Don Bosco Preparatory School at 16 years old after previously skipping a grade, making him the youngest athlete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) during his freshman year.

“It was a little bit of a novelty coming in at such a young age,” Sanchez said.

Judo is a martial art created in Japan by Kanō Jigorō. The direct translation of judo from Japanese to English is “the gentle way.” The goal is to throw the opponent onto their back, which can be executed in multiple ways, some of which Sanchez utilizes on the university’s wrestling team.

To qualify for the judo Olympics, athletes have to be within the top 18 players in the adult division.

The U.S. will be hosting a tournament in the beginning of 2028 between the top eight athletes in the country of each weight class. The winner of the tournament will be selected for the Olympic spot.

While being a full-time college student and athlete, Sanchez still finds himself constantly travelling, as judo is a year-round sport.

Sanchez will travel to Texas to compete nationally, and has recently returned from Canada competing in the Montreal Panamerican Cup.

When he was only 3 years old, Sanchez first began judo, and since then, he has been training in multiple areas of New Jersey. From the ages of seven to 13, he competed nationally and received the top rank as a national athlete multiple times.

Sanchez instructs children from ages three to 10 in the ways of judo. He sometimes finds himself at the dojo for a total of four to five hours between training and teaching.

One of the reasons the star athlete wanted to stay home for college was to stick with his hometown dojo.

Sanchez met John Hangey, the deputy athletic director and previous wrestling head coach, and Nic Bedelyon, the interim head coach, at an open house event during his junior year of high school. He stayed in contact with them throughout the year until he made his final decision.

Grateful for the bonds he has created with his teammates and coaches, Sanchez commented on how they are all very supportive of him and his commitment to judo. Even though some of his teammates have been as old as 25, Sanchez discussed how they did not treat him any differently.

Junior political science major Jon Mason commented on his experience of being Sanchez’s main practice partner on the wrestling team. Mason notices how his partner tends to utilize his upper body in wrestling, much like he does in judo.

“He’s pretty confident. He knows what he wants to get to,” Mason said.

The judo mentor is also grateful for the support he receives from his family, who helps him fund his trips and training.

Sanchez talked about how his family has been, saying, “Nothing but an absolute blessing, and I know they’ll continue to support me.”