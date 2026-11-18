By Charlotte McGonigle



This semester, a new group emerged from among the students of the recent Marconi-award-winning radio station, 107.7 The Bronc, known as the Black Coalition of Excellence. The group consists of Black students whose purpose is to provide a safe haven for others looking to join the radio station. When coming to college, incoming students are constantly looking for outlets and groups they can join to find a sense of community and belonging. 107.7 The Bronc is one of the most popular organizations on campus because of all the events and opportunities they provide to the Rider community.

With their recent first-place award, it has now put a bigger spotlight on the station. Within this growing organization of roughly 125 students, there are only eight Black Rider students, with five of them being on the executive team.

“We advertise ourselves as diverse, which, yes we are. That being said, for there to only be eight Black people involved in an organization with 125 [people] is alarming,” said Kadie DiGiuseppe, a senior sports media major and the student general manager of The Bronc.

The overall goal of the Black Coalition of Excellence is to give Black students that join the radio station a group of people that they can see themselves in and that they feel safe being around.

“We want to show people that Black students can be successful, win and be large in numbers,” said junior music production major Laytin Gil, a member of the Coalition. That is one of the most important things when it comes to college and joining organizations.

Everyone wants to be able to see themselves in the group that they join. If they do not, it is hard to find representation and success.

The impact the Black Coalition of Excellence will have on not only the station, but on Rider, will extend for many years to come. The group is currently working toward being officially recognized as a team at the station.

“We want to expand the radio station from having eight Black people to 20, or even 30, so we can have proper representation among the 125 students working at 107.7 The Bronc,” said Clifford Russell, a junior communication studies major and a founding member of the Coalition.

Future plans for the club include a Radiothon and other advertising strategies to encourage more Black students to join and find their place at the radio station.

News Editor Brannagh Rattigan, Sports Editor Joshua Yuhas, Graphic Design Manager Grace Juarez and Copy Editor Teagan Rotella are members of 107.7 The Bronc. They had no part in the writing or editing of this story.