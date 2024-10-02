2024 international class is largest in 10 years

By Hannah Newman

Rider welcomed 84 international students this fall from 30 different countries, making the largest international class the university has seen in over a decade, if not ever, according to Kim Algeo, director of the Office of International Education.

“It’s definitely the most [students] in 10 years. It could be ever, but we just don’t have the data analytics to track it,” said Algeo.

Since last year, the number of international students has grown by 14.

Among the 84 students, 30 are exchange students here for one semester. These students come from a variety of European countries, some of which include Sweden, Finland, England, France and Germany, according to Algeo. Currently, there are 21 international athletes.

While adjusting to American life, the international students still come eager to learn and connect with their peers, Algeo said.

“I always hear them say that they are excited to meet new people and integrate with Americans,” said Algeo. “Some of them get really disappointed when they find out they don’t have an American roommate.”

Algeo explained that Rider guides its international students through life in America by helping them grow accustomed to their classes and lifestyle change by taking them to New York and Philadelphia, which are in close proximity to campus.

“We pick them up from the airport, we take them on a week-long orientation around Rider, we go to New York and the Statue of Liberty,” said Algeo. “I think that’s a big driving factor.”

In addition to the planned excursions, the international students are taken to Target to get dorm supplies and attend a welcome lunch with Rider President Gregory Dell’Omo.

Senior education major Maria Tarodo Bravo was a student at the University of Antonio De Nebrija in Madrid, and met Algeo when the OIE director was visiting to recruit international students.

Tarodo Bravo was immediately drawn to Rider and decided to spend her last two years of college in Lawrenceville.

“The [OIE] is amazing. They help us with everything and they are our family here,” said Tarodo Bravo. “They gave us the confidence to know that they are going to be with us always.”

Algeo mentioned that, during the pandemic in 2020 and the worldwide lockdowns, the OIE feared there would be a dip in international students. However, numbers have only increased.

“Nobody was getting a visa because the embassies weren’t open or taking interviews, so it wasn’t even possible to come here,” said Algeo. “A lot of students had to defer their time in 2020, so we had a lot more in 2021.”

Despite being in college during the peak of Covid, Bravo mentioned that nothing could stop her from experiencing what she has at Rider. She would recommend the program to anyone looking to study abroad.

“Don’t be afraid… It is going to be awesome. Just go there with an open mind because the culture is so different.”