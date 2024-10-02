Security Briefs

By Klaudine Bessasparis

Re-lint-less mess

Linty lineups. On Sept. 25, at 12:45 p.m., Public Safety was contacted by a student regarding excessive lint near the dryers in Hill Hall. The student was concerned with the amount of lint that had built up behind the dryer and the fire risk caused by such a condition. Public Safety responded, confirmed the issue and contacted Facilities Management to have the area and ducts cleaned.



Through the looking glass

Glass ghosts. On Sept. 25, at 5:02 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Olson Residence Hall for the report of criminal mischief. Students in Olson reported someone banging on their room window. When they checked the window, they found the outside pane of glass was broken. It is unknown who or what may have broken the glass. Public Safety is investigating.



Smoke screen

Cover reveal. On Sept. 29, at 4:20 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to University House for the report of a fire safety violation. Residence Life discovered a covered smoke detector head while performing its rounds. Public Safety arrived on location, documented the covered smoke detector head and then uncovered it. The Lawrence Township Fire Marshal’s office was notified of the incident and the incident was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

