Presidential search committee narrows down candidates

By Caroline Haviland

While students left Lawrenceville for winter break, members of the presidential search committee hustled to continue the process of choosing Rider’s next president.

In a universitywide email sent on Jan. 17, Trustee Joe McDougall, chair of the committee, updated the campus community about the 53 applications received for the position from a wide range of candidates, as well as the evaluation of recommended individuals by the Rider community.

“In addition to these applicants, our search partner, Storbeck Search, is actively evaluating a prospect pool of 200 potential candidates,” McDougall’s email said. “This list includes approximately 40 individuals recommended directly by members of the Rider community, underscoring the important role you continue to play in this process.”

Christina Natoli, the search committee’s student representative, said she feels comfortable moving forward in this process knowing all considered candidates have gone through an evaluation to review the important points brought up by herself and her fellow committee members.

“I was grateful to be able to advocate for the student experience and by now, my points as well as others have been communicated to all the candidates,” said Natoli, president of the Student Government Association.

The process will become more specific going forward, according to Natoli, as the committee plans to hone in on the ideal candidate for Rider’s next president.