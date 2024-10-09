Unity Day 2024 is a ‘modern twist’ on social justice

This story contains a racial slur that may be offensive to some readers.

By Grace Bertrand

MORE than three decades ago, Rider University, then Rider College, closed down a fraternity on campus, Phi Kappa Psi, for organizing a work night named “N—– Night,” attracting nationwide attention. The night involved people wearing blackface and dressing in ways that illustrated harmful stereotypes.

The racial incident in January 1993 initiated Rider’s adoption of Unity Day, an event promoting the acceptance of differences and inclusion. While Unity Day is nationally recognized on Oct. 16, Rider is hosting its 26th annual celebration on Oct. 15 in the Cavalla Room.

“Since that day, we’ve always made an effort to unify the campus and to bring everybody together, despite what our differences might be,” said Pearlie-Mae Peters, director of Rider’s multicultural studies program.

Every year, Rider chooses a theme to highlight and focus its panels on. This year’s theme is social justice, the event named “Social Justice: Embracing Unity in Troubled Times,” prioritizing social justice education with a “modern twist.”

“Social justice looked very different about 10 years ago,” said Jasmine Johnson, director of Rider’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion. “Once you add in social media and its popularity, like TikTok, things are just more seen and can go viral within a matter of moments.”

Johnson feels that this year’s Unity Day plays perfectly into the upcoming election, as the CDI can rally as many students as possible to run to the nearest poll and vote.

The event will also feature additional panels, break-out sessions, honorable mentions, a keynote speaker justice in New Jersey, specifically relating to juveniles.

This year’s addition of the “1990 Black” play production to the program was made possible by Reggie Walker, director of Rider’s Educational Opportunity Program. The play will feature a vivid picture of life in the 1960s from the perspective of everyday Black and white Americans.

The event will also be honoring Frank Rusciano, director of Rider’s global studies program, and Roberta Rusciano, a global studies professor, for their efforts over the past 28 years. They originally brought the program to Rider with help of Donald Brown, director of the Center of Multicultural Affairs.

Brown was responsible for supervising the diversity workshop former Phi Psi members were required to take following the racial incident of 1993.

“His efforts were to show solidarity to explain how we’re all different, but at the same time, we’re all human,” Peters said.