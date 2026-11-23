By Tatyanna Beauliere-Jackson and Jenna Munswami



Cranberry Court members showcased their skills at Cranberry Pageant on Nov. 21, but only one would be crowned.

This year hosted three contestants: elementary education major Isabella Cortes, biology major Shelby Dyer and political science major Sahmya Smith.

The ladies wore different attire per section starting off with Cranberry red dresses, changing into their talent attire and lastly evening gowns of their choice and heels that echoed off the walls of Canastra Hammer Arena with each powerful step.

They were dressed to impress.

The pageant started with an introduction of each finalist as they made their way down the court while the host read out who they are and their many accomplishments made over their college careers.

Following that was the talent portion, highlighting unique skills each person has.

Smith was up first. Her talent showcased her voice as she sang “Talkin’ Like You (Two Small Mountains)” by Connie Converse. Before the performance, Smith shared that she chose this song because the artist’s journey reminded her of her own.

Afterward, Cortes displayed her talent of jump roping. Bright pink jump rope in hand, she skipped across the arena floor. She started off simple and escalated towards hopping on one foot.

Last but not least was Dyer. As a biology major, she chose to do a science experiment for her talent. Selecting two of her softball teammates who were in attendance as assistants, the three women made elephant toothpaste. Dyer explained every step of the process in detail.

A royal spin to SGA’s annual Cranberry Court, the pageant held the core intentions of the original event with a restructured emphasis on community involvement on and off campus, focusing on the seniors’ whole four years at Rider.

Adaeze Anene, behavioral neuroscience major and vice president of student affairs, explained that there was “A focus on not just who the senior is, but what they are doing for the community…Up until being a senior how have you contributed to the Rider community.”

It was almost as if SGA spoke the words “community service” and “leadership,” and the three finalists fell out. These young ladies were all multi-hyphenate title holders in the Rider community and passionate about the work they do.

They even showcased the community service weeks leading up to event, tasked with showing up at Cranchella with their sashes and helping out admissions with aiding families around campus, taking pictures with students they did not know at Rider while telling them about the Cranberry Pageant and dedicating time as a group to volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

This Pageant was deeper than attire, you have to have the heart of Cranberry, a true appreciation for Rider. Preparing for this pageant called for more than shopping and your usual practicing how to balance a stack of books on your head for posture.

Dyer shared that she focused on spreading the word, talking to 120 people about the pageant with photo proof, exceeding the requirement of 60 people and committing to the service they all shared leading up to the pageant.

Smith’s energy went to find the perfect song to sing, with her confidence in her love for Rider quilling the nerves of the questions portion.

“I’ve been an ambassador for the school a lot of times. So, a lot of the questions came really easy to me, just thinking about my experience and how I already love Rider,” she said.

As for Cortes, she juggled between a showcase of accents and jump rope for the talent portion, and the questions came like second nature as she loves Rider and is “grateful for all the opportunities I have gotten.”

The final portion of the night was the interviews. One-by-one, each student would pick three random questions from a jar and would have to answer off the top of their head. This gave the audience an unscripted version of each contestant.

To wrap everything up, cranberry themed posters were sent around to those in attendance so that Rider students could vote for their chosen contestant.

Three pageant waves later, the ladies held hands, bowed their heads and shut their eyes as they awaited a name to be called.

Exhale. You could hear a pin drop.

“Your 2026 Cranberry queen is…” then the crowd erupted, rumbling their feet on the bleachers and patting their knees as a drumroll.

“Shelby Dyer!” Applause ensued and the finalist shared a hug, displaying true fellowship as they were very proud of everyone who shared the spotlight with them.

She shared how thankful she is for this opportunity, and hopes to serve the best she can while also inspiring others to do whatever it is they set their minds to.

“I think being here at Rider, it’s what you make of it, it’s the people you meet, it’s about connections but really understanding that there are so many opportunities here to give,” Dyer said. “But you have to make the moment for yourself, and I think that is something I discovered, and I really taken advantage, so I really hope people just get involved with all aspects of things, do whatever your hearts desire, and don’t let anyone stop you!

And finally the cranberry on top, as Dyer received her flowers and crown, Dyer’s mom gave the two other finalists their own flower pots.