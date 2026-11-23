By Mickey Durkin

Death does not end when someone takes their last breath. It does not end with a funeral, a memorial service or the moment a student returns to the classroom. Grief and troubling family circumstances extend beyond loss itself. Yet, many students are expected to resume their academic responsibilities as though life has not completely flipped upside down.

I returned to school just one week after losing both of my parents, with my mother and father respectively dying in January and September of 2026. Returning to school was a very thoughtful choice I had the privilege to make. However, in the midst of navigating unimaginable loss, I was also expected to navigate assignments, attendance requirements, rehearsals, deadlines and the everyday expectations of being a college student.

I was fortunate to receive support through Rider’s Presidential Hope Fund twice over the past year, and to have professors and advisers who showed understanding and compassion. I recognize that not every student receives that kind of support. But even with those makeshift resources, I cannot help but ask: Where is the line drawn?

Colleges often have procedures for reporting a death in the family and may offer short-term accommodations for funeral arrangements, but this is the only excused absence throughout the process of a loss. Grief will never operate on an academic calendar. The responsibilities that follow a loved one’s death can last months. There are legal matters, financial complications, family responsibilities and the emotional weight of learning how to exist without the people who have always been there all on top of students’ shoulders.

Students are not suddenly finished grieving because they have returned to campus.

A bereavement policy should recognize that loss affects more than attendance in the days immediately following a death. Students deserve reasonable academic flexibility, excused absences and easy access to financial and emotional support without having to repeatedly justify why they are struggling. Most importantly, those accommodations should not depend entirely on whether an individual professor is willing or able to make an exception.

This is not an argument for removing academic expectations; It is an argument for recognizing that students are human beings before they are students. No one should have to choose between honoring their family, taking care of themselves or maintaining their academic standing.

Higher education institutions frequently speak about community and student well-being. Rider administrators fall on those values in their refusal to academically support those experiencing loss, and in their refusal to help students make it work.

When my parents died, I had to ask myself the question of “Do I just take the leave of absence” in fear that I would slip through the cracks. Through extreme determination, I have not. But only because I felt there was no other option that fit what I, nor my parents, wanted for me.

Students should not be forced to face the question of removing themselves entirely from their education, or fighting tooth-and-nail to try their hardest during an already hard time.

Death does not come with a syllabus, and grief does not follow a semester schedule. Our universities should have policies that reflect that.

Mickey Durkin is a junior acting and theatre design and technology major