Rider University Network finds new momentum and sparks creativity

By JC Church

After a period of limited activity, the Rider University Network (RUN) is finding new momentum as students work to rebuild the organization, expand its programming and create more opportunities for hands-on media experience.

What was once centered around one program is developing into a network with multiple shows, commercial projects and plans to reach audiences across additional streaming platforms.

With approximately 25 regular members, RUN is working to have a stronger presence on campus, giving students an opportunity to explore broadcasting, production and other areas of media.

“It was more so just about restructuring the whole thing, making things more weekly, getting more people to join,” said Gavin De Leon, a junior film and television major who serves as RUN’s co-head of social media.

The network experienced a period of stagnation that lasted a couple of years, according to Celeste Cruz, a junior film and television major and RUN’s associate producer. During that time, leadership changes and financial challenges at Rider contributed to the organization’s limited activity. However, its longest running program, “Movie Meltdown,” continued to produce content due to the work of dedicated students.

The effort to rebuild RUN gained momentum through discussions between former student leadership and John Mozes, the network’s adviser and executive director of Rider’s Student Media Center. Cruz said those talks focused on creating a more organized operation and moving beyond the structure of a typical university club.

“We had many conversations with [Mozes] about how to make it less of just a university club and more of how do we run as a unit and kind of make it a network again,” Cruz said.

That renewed structure has helped the organization establish more consistent production schedules and expand its programming. The network’s two primary shows are “Movie Meltdown,” which features students discussing movies, and “Ravenous,” a food-focused program that includes food reviews and challenges

RUN is also developing two additional shows. “RUN Cribs” will showcase Rider residence halls to help prospective and incoming students get a better idea of campus housing before move-in day. Meanwhile, “Bit By Bit” is planned as a sketch comedy program, with potential collaboration with the Rider Student Theatre Company to give actors and musical theatre students experience performing on camera.

Students can find RUN content on YouTube, while the organization is working toward making its productions available through platforms such as Apple TV and Roku.

Beyond its programming, RUN is also creating professional opportunities for students. Members can gain experience operating cameras, editing footage, working with sound equipment and participating in productions outside of the studio.

“No matter what level you’re at, you will always get hands-on experience with any of the equipment that we have available in the studio,” Cruz said.

For students interested in media careers, the organization provides an environment where members can learn from one another. De Leon described RUN as a small, supportive community where students help each other understand the technical and creative sides of television production.

Cruz said RUN offers an accessible environment for students of all majors and experience levels to explore media production, develop new skills and connect with others who share similar interests. Having joined the organization after discovering it her freshman year, she encouraged students who may be hesitant to get involved and give the network a chance.

“Although it may seem intimidating, the people in this organization are very relaxed and very willing to help you,” Cruz said. “You’re not pressured to do anything at all.”

As RUN continues to rebuild, its leadership hopes to increase membership, produce more episodes consistently and establish additional shows and events. Ultimately, RUN’s revival is about more than increasing its online presence; it is about creating a place where students can collaborate, develop practical skills and turn creative ideas into finished productions.

Students interested in RUN’s latest productions can visit the Rider University Network YouTube channel.