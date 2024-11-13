Plant-A-Flag returns to Campus Mall for Veterans Day 

By Hannah Newman

In honor of Veteran’s Day, American flags lined the Campus Mall in the shape of an “R” embodying the Rider community’s gratitude for veterans on Nov. 9 and 10.

The Plant-A-Flag ceremony has been a tradition for the Rider community since November 2013, according to Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Nick Barbati.

The idea was developed by staff members who felt the campus should do something unique to honor Veterans Day, according to Barbati.

This year, roughly 10,000 flags were ordered for the ceremony.

“When people drive on campus every year, they’re reminded of the beauty of it, and the symbolism and power of the flags making up the community symbol that we all share and representing how many people have fought for us,” said Barbati.

On Veterans Day weekend, facilities draws out the “R” in the grass, allowing students and staff to create the university symbol with American flags.

Students from different clubs and organizations gather to assist in planting the flags, cultivating a community to pay respect to retired and active military members.

Rider University Greek Council President and senior health care management major Duygu Erzurum said, “It’s a small yet powerful gesture that reminds us all of the freedoms we enjoy, thanks to the service of these men and women.”

Without having any direct relation to a veteran or active duty member, some students shared their personal motivation for honoring this day, according to sophomore actuarial science major Adonis Hernandez-Solano.

“Coming from an immigrant family, my parents chose to come here from Mexico to advance in their lives because of all the opportunities the U.S. has provided,” said Hernandez-Solano. “These opportunities wouldn’t have been provided if it weren’t for all the people who fought for our country and for that I am very grateful.”

Rider has a strong military presence on campus with 65 active duty members according to Assistant Dean of Students Keith Kemo.

“We [Rider] have a nice population of veterans and military families and I think they really appreciate it [flag planting ceremony] so if people want to really try to help give back and show that we care about our Rider veterans, come out and support them by helping plant the flags and come to those kinds of events,” said Kemo.

Although inclement weather on Sunday night caused some flags to fall down on Veterans Day, Barbati and Dean of Students Christine Melhorn replanted the flags the minute they arrived on campus that morning, keeping Rider’s promise to honor Veterans a priority, according to Barbati.

“This is probably the first year where we had to redo the flags because of the rain [Sunday]night,” said Barbati. “So Dean Melhorn and I were up this [Monday] morning as soon as we got to work, trying to lift a quarter of the flags.”

Although Veterans Day is one way to bring the community together for an honorable cause, the flag planting ceremony goes beyond honoring military services according to Erzurum.

“It [the flag planting ceremony] also reinforces the value of respect, service and solidarity that are essential in building a strong, compassionate community,” said Erzurum.