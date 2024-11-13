Security Briefs

By Klaudine Bessasparis

Sister’s Secret Stash

Party Favors. On Nov. 6 at 10:31 a.m., Public Safety responded to Zeta Tau Alpha on reports of a student in possession of narcotics. Public Safety arrived at the ZTA building and met with the student, who consented to their room being searched. During the search, narcotics, paraphernalia and alcohol were found. The Lawrence Township Police were contacted and responded due to the narcotics found in the room. The incident was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Managing Editor Hannah Newman is a sister of ZTA. Newman had no part in the writing or editing of this security brief.

Star-doom

Tumbler Taker. On Nov. 7 at 11:43 a.m., Public Safety responded to the Student Recreation Center Starbucks for the report of a theft. Upon their arrival, Public Safety met with the Starbucks staff who reported that several tumblers were taken from the display in front of the store. The Starbucks staff do not know who may have taken the items. Public Safety was reviewing camera footage and investigating.