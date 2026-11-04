WCMPA welcomes five new faculty members

By Samantha Clark

Upon its merge ahead of the fall 2026 semester, the Westminster College of Media and Performing Arts has welcomed five new faculty members across its four departments.

“Whether singing, dancing, or acting; writing news, producing podcasts or broadcasting on the radio; or working in film, design, and production, our students and faculty are storytellers,” Jason Vodicka, the WCMPA’s inaugural dean, stated in an Oct. 15 collegewide email. “Through their work, they help us make sense of the world, connect with one another, and imagine what is possible. Their stories challenge us, inspire us and call us to be our best selves.”

Westminster Choir College

Leading the Westminster Chapel Choir, an ensemble composed of students in their first year of study at Westminster Choir College, is Director Nicole Aldrich.

Prior to joining the university full-time, Aldrich served as a choral director at multiple universities, as well as a collaborative pianist for a few Rider choirs in the 2025-26 academic year.

“This semester, it seems to me that everybody really supports each other in a big way, and at the same time, we’re also working toward musical excellence and telling powerful stories and really connecting with our audiences,” Aldrich said.

The second addition to the choir college is Nathaniel Gumbs, the new director of the WCC Organ Program. Gumbs, who has performed across the United States and on international stages, brings his many accomplishments and experiences as an organist to Lawrenceville.

Outside of Rider, he serves as the Director of Music at The Riverside Church in New York City, one of New York’s most prominent religious landmarks and a platform for civil rights and political activism, with speakers across history including Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela and the Dalai Lama.

Lastly, Lloyd Mallory joins as the conductor of Westminster Jubilee Singers, an ensemble that performs a rich repertoire of African-American spirituals, hymn arrangements and gospel songs.

Over the past three decades, Mallory has immersed himself in the realms of collegiate and professional chorale, and, in addition, is the founding director of the Lloyd Mallory Singers, a Grammy-nominated organization that highlights music composed and arranged by African Americans, directly correlating to the mission of the Jubilee Singers.

Theatre department

In the Department of Performing Arts, Carol Bentley joins the university as a dance instructor for musical theatre courses, as well as the choreographer for the November mainstage production of “The Threepenny Opera.”

Bentley is a Broadway veteran and has worked on stage, in films and with creative teams, bringing a well-rounded approach to her coursework and extracurriculars.

“Carol [Bentley]’s professional experience makes for such an amazing teaching environment both in and out of the classroom,” junior musical theatre major Lucas Brown said. “She incorporates her personal experiences in the industry into our classes, whether that’s through teaching us combinations that she has learned throughout her career, or passing down important life and industry lessons that she has accrued from other professionals she has worked with. … She is such an important asset to Rider’s community and we are so happy to have her as a professor.”

Film and television

Finally, Alan Macintyre Smith is entering the Department of Media Arts as a cinematography professor after working at Rider as an adjunct for the past several years. First joining the university during the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith worked to rebuild experiential learning for students when the Semester in Los Angeles program was not able to be offered.

“They brought me in to be one of three directors on that film department-wide class we were shooting,” Smith said. “That was a fun way to get to know all the students, and we all kind of worked together to make the half-hour short film together.”

As the WCMPA continues to establish itself in its first semester and full academic year, the addition of new faculty members brings new perspectives, professional experiences and opportunities both inside and outside the classroom, contributing to Rider’s commitment to the student experience.