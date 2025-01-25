Broncs’ bench slacks in fourth consecutive MAAC loss

By Kadie DiGiuseppe

Rider women’s basketball had its losing streak extended to four games in a 66-53 loss to Quinnipiac on Jan. 25, dropping to 3-15 overall and 1-8 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play.

The Bobcat offense opened the game with a 15-2 run in the first four minutes; the only Rider points scored were from freshman forward Winner Bartholomew.

Freshman guard Camryn Collins and senior guard Gabby Turco put together six combined points, but the Broncs trailed by 10 to end the first.

Turco started off the second quarter with her second 3-pointer of the game, which only fueled the Bobcats offense to go on a 7-0 run.

Senior guard Mariona Cos-Morales scored the last Rider points in the first half in the paint. The Bobcats held the Broncs scoreless for the last five minutes of the quarter while scoring nine of their own, bringing the score to 36-13 at halftime.

Rider and Quinnipiac opened the third quarter with both teams making two free throws and both adding a made 3-pointer.

Turco finished the quarter with nine points while Bartholomew finished with five. The Rider defense held the Bobcats to 13 points during the quarter but still trailed 49-32.

Senior guard Sanaa Redmond opened the quarter with her first points of the afternoon before Bartholomew made her second 3-pointer of the season.

From then, it was all Turco and Bartholomew, who worked to get seven more points while the Rider defense allowed seven Bobcat points.

With about two minutes left, Collins had back-to-back layups both assisted by Cos-Morales that cut the Bobcat lead to 12, but with minimal time left, Rider had to foul which worked the Bobcats lead back up to 15.

Turco finished off the game with a layup at the buzzer to cap off the 66-53 loss. The senior finished with 20 points including a Rider career high in 3-pointers made with four.

Bartholomew finished with a career-high 17 points while Collins ended the game in double figures for the sixth time this season.

Despite the offensive accolades, the Broncs went 19-63 from the field.

Rider will travel to Jersey City, New Jersey, on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. to take on Saint Peter’s. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.